CORBIN — North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard, South Laurel’s Matt Cromer, Knox Central’s Jevonte Turner, and Harlan’s Jordan Akal took home their respective district’s 13th Region Media Player of the Year honors while Glenn Gray (Clay County), Jeff Davis (South Laurel), Tony Patterson (Knox Central) and Lewis Morris (Middlesboro) were named as their respective district’s 13th Region Media Coach of the Year.

North Laurel’s Ryan Davidson, Corbin’s Gavin Allen, Lynn Camp’s Spencer Gilbert and Harlan County’s Trent Noah were named 13th Region Media Newcomers of the Year in their respective districts.

A list of each district’s award winners along with the All-First District Team Members are listed below:

Boys

49th District

Player of the Year: Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Coach of the Year: Glenn Gray, Clay County

Newcomer of the Year: Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

All-49th District First Team

POY: Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Connor Robinson, Clay County

Jacob Curry, Clay County

Cole Kelley, North Laurel

Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

Evan Langdon, Clay County

50th District

Player of the Year: Matt Cromer, South Laurel

Coach of the Year: Jeff Davis, South Laurel

Newcomer of the Year: Gavin Allen, Corbin

All-50th District First Team

POY: Matt Cromer, South Laurel

Matthew Taylor, Corbin

Caleb Rose, Williamsburg

Slaht Hunter, Williamsburg

Brett Norvell, South Laurel

Micah Anders, South Laurel

51st District

Player of the Year: Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Coach of the Year: Tony Patterson, Knox Central

Newcomer of the Year: Spencer Gilbert, Lynn Camp

All-51st District First Team

POY: Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Max Burd, Lynn Camp

Shawn Vaughn, Barbourville

Zach Patterson, Knox Central

Sean Phipps, Pineville

Kevionte Turner, Knox Central

52nd District

Player of the Year: Jordan Akal, Harlan

Coach of the Year: Lewis Morris, Middlesboro

Newcomer of the Year: Trent Noah, Harlan County

All-52nd District First Team

POY: Jordan Akal, Harlan

Taylor Spurlock, Harlan County

Cameron Burnett, Bell County

Jabari Kyle, Middlesboro

London Stephney, Bell County

Trey Brock, Middlesboro

