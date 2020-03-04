CORBIN — North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard, South Laurel’s Matt Cromer, Knox Central’s Jevonte Turner, and Harlan’s Jordan Akal took home their respective district’s 13th Region Media Player of the Year honors while Glenn Gray (Clay County), Jeff Davis (South Laurel), Tony Patterson (Knox Central) and Lewis Morris (Middlesboro) were named as their respective district’s 13th Region Media Coach of the Year.
North Laurel’s Ryan Davidson, Corbin’s Gavin Allen, Lynn Camp’s Spencer Gilbert and Harlan County’s Trent Noah were named 13th Region Media Newcomers of the Year in their respective districts.
A list of each district’s award winners along with the All-First District Team Members are listed below:
Boys
49th District
Player of the Year: Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Coach of the Year: Glenn Gray, Clay County
Newcomer of the Year: Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
All-49th District First Team
POY: Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Connor Robinson, Clay County
Jacob Curry, Clay County
Cole Kelley, North Laurel
Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
Evan Langdon, Clay County
50th District
Player of the Year: Matt Cromer, South Laurel
Coach of the Year: Jeff Davis, South Laurel
Newcomer of the Year: Gavin Allen, Corbin
All-50th District First Team
POY: Matt Cromer, South Laurel
Matthew Taylor, Corbin
Caleb Rose, Williamsburg
Slaht Hunter, Williamsburg
Brett Norvell, South Laurel
Micah Anders, South Laurel
51st District
Player of the Year: Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Coach of the Year: Tony Patterson, Knox Central
Newcomer of the Year: Spencer Gilbert, Lynn Camp
All-51st District First Team
POY: Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Max Burd, Lynn Camp
Shawn Vaughn, Barbourville
Zach Patterson, Knox Central
Sean Phipps, Pineville
Kevionte Turner, Knox Central
52nd District
Player of the Year: Jordan Akal, Harlan
Coach of the Year: Lewis Morris, Middlesboro
Newcomer of the Year: Trent Noah, Harlan County
All-52nd District First Team
POY: Jordan Akal, Harlan
Taylor Spurlock, Harlan County
Cameron Burnett, Bell County
Jabari Kyle, Middlesboro
London Stephney, Bell County
Trey Brock, Middlesboro
