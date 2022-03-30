North softball shuts out Middlesboro in 17-0 win

The North Laurel Lady Jaguars took care of business early against the Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night when they cruised to a 17-0 blowout win.
Madison Parman picked up the win for North Laurel. She pitched all four innings of the game, giving up just one hit.
The Lady Jaguars also had a big night at the plate. Hallie Proffit led the way with a home run and a double, while Emily Sizemore, Saige McClure, and Bella Sizemore each had multiple hits.
Coach Chris Edwards said that he was happy with the way his team were able to put away Middlesboro after playing through a tough stretch this season. He said his team is looking forward to their upcoming tournament and trip to Florida.
“We have had a tough stretch, several girls out sick, and we are still not completely healthy. We’ve lost three one-run games and an extra inning game, so it was good to have a game like this,” said Edwards. “We now have a couple of days without games before two games in the Rockcastle Tournament on Friday, then we leave for Florida. I certainly hope we find some warm weather down south.”
The Lady Jaguars had a tough outing against Pulaski County on Monday night, losing 10-4. North Laurel struggled to get much going at the plate, and fell behind 10-1 through the first five innings, before adding three more runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Hallie Proffitt and Braylee Fawbush led the Lady Jaguars with two hits apiece in the loss.
Proffitt and Bailee Root combined to share pitching duties against the Maroons. Parman pitched three and one-third innings, allowing eight hits, while Root pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and striking out two batters.
