SOMERSET — Pulaski County captured the 10th Region Girls Golf Tournament team championship by shooting a (332) while Rockcastle County (384), Clay County (401), North Laurel (432), Somerset (452), Whitley County (454), Southwestern (457) and Corbin (460) followed.

Maylee Philpot turned in a 102 for North Laurel while Hailey Griebel shot a 109. Kinsley Blair finished with a 110 while Kendall Hacker (111) and Autumn Jones (126) followed.

South Laurel’s Emily Brown finished with a 166 while Sophey Smith shot a 167.

