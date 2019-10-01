SOMERSET — Pulaski County captured the 10th Region Girls Golf Tournament team championship by shooting a (332) while Rockcastle County (384), Clay County (401), North Laurel (432), Somerset (452), Whitley County (454), Southwestern (457) and Corbin (460) followed.
Maylee Philpot turned in a 102 for North Laurel while Hailey Griebel shot a 109. Kinsley Blair finished with a 110 while Kendall Hacker (111) and Autumn Jones (126) followed.
South Laurel’s Emily Brown finished with a 166 while Sophey Smith shot a 167.
10th Region Girls Golf Tournament
Team Scores
1. Pulaski County 332; 2. Rockcastle County 384; 3. Clay County 401; 4. North Laurel 432; 5. Somerset 452; 6. Whitley County 454; 7. Southwestern 457; 8. Corbin 460.
10th Region Girls Golf Tournament
Individual Team Results
North Laurel (432)
Maylee Philpot 102
Hailey Griebel 109
Kinsley Blair 110
Kendall Hacker 111
Autumn Jones 126
South Laurel (No team score)
Emily Brown 166
Sophey Smith 167
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.