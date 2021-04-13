RICHMOND — Teams across the Tri-County turned in impressive results during this past weekend’s 9th Region Swimming and Diving championships with swimmers setting individual records for themselves and their schools.
North Laurel placed eighth overall in the girls’ division with 84 points and sixth in the boys’ division while Corbin finished 13th with 22 points, and South Laurel turned in a 14th place effort with 15 points.
North Laurel finished seventh overall with the boys’ and girls’ points combined while Corbin placed 13th and South Laurel finished 16th.
Corbin’s Jonah Black, who was named All-Region, placed first in the 100 Fly, and second in the 500 Freestyle, and scored 37 points for the Redhounds. South Laurel’s Brady Trosper scored 24 points for the Cardinals.
Junior Hillary Smith dropped three seconds off her time in the 100 Backstroke finishing 12th with a time of 1:22.80. Corbin's Taylor Miller finished ninth with a time of 2:23.21 in the Girls 200-Yard Freestyle and turned in a time of 1:02.65 in the Girls 100-yard Freestyle. Miller also recorded all 22 points for Corbin.
North Laurel turned in solid efforts in both the boys’ and girls’ events. Each swimmer for North Laurel scored in either an individual or a relay.
“We have always taken close to 40 swimmers but this year with the season being postponed, started, stopped, and then extended two months longer than usual while having regionals fall during Spring Break, it has been very unusual, to say the least,” North Laurel coach Amy Stenger said. “I am very proud of our 12 swimmers from North and everyone from our pool-free area doing as well as those with their own facilities.”
Results for North Laurel’s swimmers are listed below:
• 8th grader Brookz Dizney 5th place, 100 Back 1:08.16 (school record)
Junior Henry Chappell 8th place, 100 Back 1:10.57
• 8th place, 200 Free Relay: Kash Buckles (11), Branston Hacker (9), Broody Asher (7), Patrick Garrison (8) with 2:22.58 finish time.
• 5th place, 400 Free Relay: Henry Chappell (11), Kash Buckles (11), Lucas Ball (11), Brookz Dizney (8) with 4:36.40 finish time.
• 5th place, 400 Free Relay Adalin Franson (10), Belle Chappell (10), Kendall Hacker (11), Anna Storm (9) 5:16.45
• 9th place, 100 Back, Belle Chappell, 1:20.04 (school record)
• 12th place, Butterfly, Carly Storm (9) 100 Butterfly, 1:57.31
Editor’s Note: Complete results won’t officially be released until April 19.
