We’re just a few days away from the girls high school soccer season kicking off, and you know what that means?
Yep, it’s time for the Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Girls Soccer Rankings. Man, it feels like that’s all I’ve been doing lately is ranking our local sports teams, but hey, it’s fun, and it gives the local teams a chance to prove me wrong.
With that said, let’s take a look at the Top Nine teams in the region (remember, they’re only nine teams in the region).
1. North Laurel (14-8-2 in 2018)
The defending 13th Region champions return almost all of their scoring from last season.
North Laurel scored 99 goals in 2018 and the players that accounted for 96 of those are returning, which includes Olivia Rudder (23 goals scored), Lily Messer (19), Madison Broyles (16), Madison Dagley (14), Mattie Mills (10), Meg Anderson (8), Maddi Mastin (5) and Katie Brown (1).
So yeah, it’s safe to say North Laurel enters the season as the team to beat in the 13th Region.
2. Corbin (2-15)
The Lady Redhounds’ record in 2018 is a bit deceiving.
Corbin lost six games by only one goal, but scoring goals was a big problem. The Lady Redhounds were shut out eight times and only scored 16 goals in 17 games.
I believe those numbers will change a bit this fall.
Last season’s leading goal scorer, Clara Finneseth, returns along with a solid nucleus of young talent.
3. South Laurel (10-7-4)
The Lady Cardinals turned in a stellar season in 2018 but will need some players to step up offensively if they want to repeat the feat.
South Laurel graduated its top two goals scorers, who combined to total 38 of the Lady Cardinals’ 57 goals last season.
Andy Johnson’s team has the talent to turn in another solid season, but the margin of error is a tad bit smaller this season.
4. Whitley County (8-6-1)
The Lady Colonels continue to improve under Coach Kelly Sawyers.
Whitley County put together one heck of a season in 2018 with hopes of being even better this fall.
Leading scorer Reis Anderson returns along with a lot of talented teammates. Anderson led the Lady Colonels with 26 goals and 12 assists last season.
5. Middlesboro (8-8)
The Lady Yellow Jackets graduated four seniors off last season’s district title squad, including Aubrey Sowders, who finished with seven goals and 12 assists.
Leading goal scorer Baylee Woody returns, which is a huge boost for Middlesboro.
6. Harlan County (8-7)
The Lady Black Bears were hit hard by graduation, losing seven players off last season’s roster, including leading goal scorer Abby Stephens. Stephens scores 13 goals last season.
One positive is Hayley Key will be back along with the 13 goals and seven assists she contributed to the team in 2018.
7. OBI (5-8)
The Lady Mountaineers were a team you couldn’t overlook last season, but they’ll be hard-pressed match the success they had.
Ten seniors graduated from last season’s five-win squad, but leading goal scorer Tess Parkhouse returns. She scored 10 goals in 2018.
8. Knox Central (2-11)
It’s going to be another rebuilding year for the Lady Panthers, whose lone wins were against Bell County and Clinton County.
9. Bell County (0-11-1)
The Lady Bobcats are 0-77-1 dating back to 2011. Bell County’s last win came back on Oct. 6, 2011, against McCreary Central. They defeated the Lady Raiders, 5-1.
