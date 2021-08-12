It’s that time of the year again to give my Fear ‘Les’ Rankings for the 13th Region girls soccer teams.
Can anyone knock off North Laurel?
The Lady Jaguars started last season with a perfect 15-0 mark while winning their third consecutive regional crown. They also pushed their win streak to 25 games against regional teams.
Keep an eye on both Corbin and South Laurel. They seem to be the two teams this season that could unseat North Laurel as region champions.
1. North Laurel (15-1 overall, 8-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
It will be hard to match last season’s success with six seniors graduating that accumulated 72 of North Laurel’s 98 goals.
But until a Region team beats the Lady Jaguars, they’ll remain in the top spot. North Laurel has won three consecutive Region crowns and 25 straight against regional opponents.
Makayla Mastin (16 goals, four assists) Maddi Mastin (eight goals one assist) along Mia Higgins (two goals, one assist) are the lone players returning that scored at least one goal for Miller’s squad last season.
2. Corbin (7-6-1, 4-3-1)
Grace Gibson returns as the team’s leading goal scorer, and assist leader with 13, and eight, respectively along with Olivia Jones, who scored nine goals and finished with five assists.
The Lady Redhounds possesses one of, if not the best rosters in the region. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them unseat North Laurel as region champions.
3. South Laurel (2-10-1, 0-4-1)
I look for the Lady Cardinals to surprise. I really like the play of Belle Dotson, who led the team with eight goals. Lyndsay Cox and Ashtyn Davis return which makes South Laurel an interesting team to keep an eye on. The key to the Lady Cardinals’ success will be scoring goals. They only scored 19 goals in 15 games last season.
4. Whitley County (4-5, 2-3)
The Lady Colonels took a hit with the graduation of Reis Anderson but did return Kaylee Aslinger, who was second in scoring last season with seven goals.
5. Harlan County (4-2-1, 3-2)
The Lady Black Bears has the second-best RPI rating of any team in the 13th Region last season but will have to find a replacement for the graduation of last year’s leading goal scorer Hayley Key.
Best of the Rest
6. Knox Central (6-6, 4-4-1)
After graduating leading scorer Ivy Partin and Emma Callihan, the Lady Panthers will be hard-pressed to match last season’s success.
7. Middlesboro (6-7, 5-4-1)
The Lady Yellow Jackets have been really competitive the past few seasons, and could surprise this season, but will have to find a replacement for last year’s leading goal scorer, Amber Mullins, who graduated.
8. Bell County (0-9, 0-6)
Could this be the season the Lady Bobcats get their first win since 5-1 victory over McCreary Central way back on Oct. 4, 2011?
They are currently 0-88-1 since the win.
9. Oneida Baptist (Did not field a team in 2020)
It’s really hard for me to rank the Lady Mountaineers due to them not playing last season. I’ll put them at the nine spot but expect them to rise as the season progresses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.