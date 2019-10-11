NORTH STAYING STEADY: Jags ranked sixth in latest Fear 'Les' Rankings

1. Bell County (6-0 overall, 3-0 vs.13th Region opponents)
I’m still not 100 percent sold on the Bobcats being the best team in the region, but they are the only unbeaten team remaining, so they’ve earned the spot.
They haven’t played the toughest of schedules, but they do continue to win, and by large margins.
Bell County cruised to an easy 39-6 win this past week with senior quarterback London Stephney continuing to put up solid numbers.
Stephney completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns while running for 91 yards and a score. Tailback Brandon Baker tallied 115 rushing yards and a touchdown while receivers Cameron Burnett (four catches, 72 yards, and one touchdown) and Jason Jones ( for catches, 54 yards, and one touchdown) each had big games. Hunter Bailey continues to dominate defensively, racking up 11 tackles in the 33-point win.
2. Williamsburg (4-2, 1-0)
The Yellow Jackets has a week off after dropping consecutive games to both Lexington Christian and Somerset.
Williamsburg will look to get back on track today on the road against district foe Harlan.
The losses to the Briar Jumpers and the Eagles could pay off in the end, though. The Yellow Jackets saw what they needed to work on, and will use that to knowledge during their final four games.
Despite their recent struggles, Williamsburg remains the team to beat in its district and one of the top teams in Class A.
The Yellow Jackets have put up good numbers with senior quarterback Dalton Ponder’s 1,735 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes leading the way. Receivers Gavon Thomas (26 catches, 545 receiving yards, and five touchdowns) and Caleb Rose (25 catches, 699 receiving yards and five touchdowns) have turned in impressive seasons as well along with Chris Howard, whose 62 tackles leads the team.
3. Harlan County (6-1, 3-0)
The Black Bears are beginning to peak just at the right time. They defeated Letcher Central this past week and turned in one heck of a game on offense. Harlan County accumulated 430 yards of total offense in the win which included 408 rushing yards.
Ben Landis had an outstanding game carrying the ball, finishing with 147 rushing yards and four touchdowns while teammate Tyler Casolari ran for 125 rushing yards and one score.
Keep an eye on the Black Bears.
Their lone loss was to a very good Wayne County squad. I’m interested in seeing how their game against Johnson Central will go on Oct. 18 along with their regular-season road finale on Nov. 1 against Bell County.
4. Corbin (3-2, 1-0)
The Redhounds got back on the winning track this past week with a 21-7 road win over Lafayette.
It was a much-needed win with some important district games coming up for Justin Haddix’s squad. Corbin needs to continue to improve on offense while the Redhound defense looks to be the team’s strength heading into Week Seven.
Freshman quarterback Cameron Combs completes 10-of-17 pass attempts for 135 yards while a Nick Yeager continues to shine in the backfield, rushing for 121 yards and one touchdown. Dakota Patterson has emerged as another receiving threat for the Redhounds. He led the team with 87 receiving yards on four catches while Jake Steely reeled in a team-best five receptions for 57 yards.
Corbin has a big road district game today against Knox Central before hitting the road again against Lincoln County.
5. Whitley County (3-3, 0-2)
Well, the Colonels continue to make my earlier prediction of them winning three games this season look bad.
Whitley County evened its record at 3-3 after picking up an impressive 35-13 road win against Bourbon County last week.
I’m impressed with the job coach Jep Irwin and his coaching staff has done with the Colonels. I believe they’re one of the few teams in the 13th Region that have improved each week.
After getting off to a slow start against Bourbon County, the Colonel offense caught fire during the second and third quarters which allowed Irwin’s squad to pull away.
Quarterback Seth Mills continues to shine. He completed 17-of-22 pass attempts for 233 yards and two touchdowns while the duo of Woody Lawson (88 rushing yards and one touchdown), and Zach Saylor (66 rushing yards and one touchdown) played a big role in Whitley County’s 198-yard rushing effort. The Colonels tallied 431 yards of total offense in the win on Friday.
Ben Hollis continues to impress on defense by totaling a team-high 10 tackles while Saylor led the way with two sacks.
Whitley County has an important district road game today at Southwestern.
6. North Laurel (5-2, 1-0)
Chris Larkey’s Jaguars are another team that is peaking at the right time.
North Laurel has now won four games in a row after defeating Southwestern, 21-13, in a road district battle last week.
Wins in Pulaski County are hard to come by, and the Jaguars’ eight-point victory over the Warriors moved them one step closer to hosting a playoff game and a district championship.
A win against Johnny Hines’ Maroons today at home will lock up at least one home playoff game while putting North Laurel in the district’s driver’s seat.
If they want to win today, they need to continue to play solid on both sides of the ball as they did against Southwestern.
Quarterback Dalton Sizemore threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns last week while Storm Gambrell had a huge game receiving, finishing with four catches, 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, both Jayce Hacker and Tyler Lewis Gabe solid efforts. Hacker finished with 11 tackles while Lewis added 10 tackles.
7. Knox Central (1-5, 0-2)
Like I said last week, a tough schedule and injuries to key players have played a big role in Knox Central’s slow start this season.
Things don’t get any easier today with district rival Corbin paying a visit to play the Panthers.
Coach Fred Hoskins’ squad did have this past week off to refocus and prepare for the remainder of the season, so that could be a plus.
Knox Central has to improve on both sides of the ball to have a chance to beat the Redhounds.
Quarterback Brady Worley has thrown for 646 passing yards this season, but only two touchdowns. Ethan Mills leads the team with 629 rushing yards and four touchdowns while receiver Jacob Barnard has totaled 19 receptions and 246 receiving yards.
Michael Bays has been the Panthers’ main threat on defense. He leads the team with 73 tackles and two sacks.
8. Clay County (3-3, 1-1)
The Tigers have dropped two games in a row while being outscored 65-7 during the process.
Their once high-powered offense has been slowed down of late mainly because Clay County has run into two stellar defenses.
During last week’s 44-0 loss to Class 4A state power Johnson Central, the Tigers only rushed for 132 yards and totaled 178 yards of total offense while allowing the Eagles to roll up 387 yards of total offense.
Clay County will try to get back on track today at home against Letcher Central.
9. Middlesboro (5-2, 3-1)
The Yellow Jackets survives a scare last week against Leslie County. Middlesboro did just enough to pull out a 28-27 win over the Eagles.
Jabari Kyle turned out to be the Yellow Jackets’ main offensive player in the win by finishing with 109 rushing yards and one touchdown while catching six passes for 41 yards. Riley Gent led the way on defense with 10 tackles.
Middlesboro will be back in action at home today against Morgan County.
10. Pineville (5-1, 0-1)
The Mountain Lions move back into the top 10, replacing South Laurel, after pulling off a 26-6 win over Virginia's Thomas Walker High School.
Pineville has turned things around and will try to continue its success today at home against Lynn Camp.
A win over the Wildcats would give the Mountain Lions an inside track to hosting a playoff game.
Pineville is led by a two-headed monster running back core in Colby Frazier (873 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns) and Devon Morris (725 rushing yards and seven touchdowns).
I’m interested in seeing what Pineville's outcome against Lynn Camp will be.
