The North Laurel boys and girls tennis team are gearing up for another season where North Laurel Coach Bob Smith expects to see another impressive season.
Last year, Smith tagged the Lady Jaguar tennis team's season a success after winning 11 matches while seeing Jaron Gray qualify for the KHSAA State Tennis Championships.
Though Gray didn't advance during her first appearance in the KHSAA State Tennis Championships, she did show signs of impressive play throughout her 6-0, 6-0 loss to Sacred Heart's Ellie Eades.
This year, the girls' team will be returning a lot of their experienced players.
"Our girls return five of our six players who participated at the regional tournament last year," Smith said. "And of those five, four are sophomores and one is a freshman. So that's exciting for us this year and for the future."
Smith expects sophomore Gray to lead the girls' team once again this year.
"She broke through last year to advance to the state tournament in singles," Smith said. "Just being a sophomore this year, we expect her to have another big year for us.
"Eva Clark and Baylie McCreary were seeded in doubles at region, and we will count on them. They have both worked hard during the offseason, and I expect a good year for them as well. Brianna Roedel and Lorin Sasser played at regions last year, and we also return Riya Singh, Ashley King, Graycie Chadwell, Haley Taylor and Makinley Vaughn."
The newcomers to the team include Jasey Williams, Madison Broyles, Kelsi Howard, Lisa Young, Hayley Collins, Hannah Maggard, Carley Frost, Lauren Sotingeanu along with middle schoolers Charlotte Griffin, Molly Hamm and Erin Cheek.
"Erin (Cheek) has some experience playing and could be a wild card for us as a seventh-grader," Smith said. "Jasey (Williams) is a good athlete who has shown some promise. Madison (Broyles) has played before and could push for playing time. We probably have six to eight girls and maybe 10 who are pretty close to each other and will battle for playing time after our top three. If we can get some reliable play from the bottom of our lineup, I expect us to have a pretty good season."
With a lot of rain the offseason, Smith said his team hadn't had an opportunity to practice as much as he'd like.
"The weather has really prevented us from practicing much, so we're still finding out about the strengths of the players and how they match up against each other," he said.
On the boys' side, the Jaguars will be returning four players from last season's regional participants with Noah Boggs, Zach Harbach, Trey Walton and Lucas Ball.
"Trey (Walton) and Lucas (Ball) excelled last year and were quarterfinalists in doubles at region," said Smith. "Noah (Boggs) is our most experienced player and Zach (Harbach) had a good year for us last year in his first year playing."
Smith also expects big things from seventh-grader Will Walton this season.
"He's a talented young player who will not only push for playing time but push to be high in the lineup," Smith said. "At this point in the preseason, I could really see any of those five guys being number one for us. And that could easily fluctuate during the year. Trey (Walton) probably has the inside track, but any of those five could beat each other on a given day."
Smith said Haani Khan will likely be the number six seed as he has little experience playing.
The newcomers on the boys' side include Ahmed Khan, Jaman Smith, Brayden King and Dawson Carlton.
"Again, we've had very limited time on the court, so we're still trying to find out how we play against each other and what doubles teams we'll pair up together," Smith said. "Hopefully, we can build some confidence in the early part of the schedule and get some momentum as we gain more experience."
