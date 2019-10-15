featured North volleyball falls to Leslie County 13 hrs ago The North Laurel Lady Jaguars took a 3-1 (25-14, 25-23, 18-25, 26-24) loss from Leslie County on Monday. The Lady Jaguars will finish up the regular season today, as North Laurel hosts Madison Southern. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Laurel Lady Jaguars North Volleyball Leslie County Photo Season Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries WEBB, Raleigh VANHOOK, Lester HOUSE, Elsie SIZEMORE, Sue SASSER, Darwin Hometown Heroes Logo Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo accused sex offenders plead guilty in casesUPDATED: Laurel County Sheriff's Office seeking information on missing London teensDo you recognize anyone in these photos?Laurel Sheriff's Office arrests 9 during burglary investigationLaurel Sheriff's Office forms Special Response TeamWilliamsburg Gospel Barn inducts three into Wall of Honor46th Celebration of Traditional Music at Berea College set for this weekend COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Busy days call for a stir fryFirst Methodist Church to host 'A Piano Celebration'London Dragway takes home championship Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
