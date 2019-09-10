North volleyball sees room to improve after loss to Corbin

The Corbin Lady Redhounds and the North Laurel Lady Jaguars faced each other for the second time this season on Monday night where the Lady Redhounds once again walked away victorious with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-19) sweep over the Lady Jaguars.
Corbin Coach Vanessa Ross said she believes her Lady Redhounds have matured a lot since the last time they faced the Lady Jaguars, which was their season opener.
“They have played a lot of games and been in a lot of tournaments, so I think they’ve grown in the game of volleyball,” she said.
“Tonight (Monday) I thought we went to our early form,” said North Laurel Coach Cary Clark. “We had a long week last week and usually when you start to get mentally tired, mentally fatigued you start going back to your old habits and I thought that happened tonight.”
Corbin found an easy 25-12 win over North Laurel in the first set and once again led the way in the second set to pick up a 25-16 win.
The Lady Jaguars fought back in the third set, taking an early lead over the Lady Redhounds. The third set saw several lead changes before Corbin pulled away for good, securing a 25-19 victory and the game, 3-0.
“Getting a win is always nice but it was very ugly,” Ross said. “Our passing was atrocious but I think they’re just wore out.”
Despite the ugly win, Ross said she was pleased with her team’s effort, especially Emma Krutsinger who had four kills in the first and second sets. Ross said she was also impressed with Mickayla Coppock’s serving, as well as Morgan Stacy’s effort off the net on Monday night.
Clark said that while he has seen improvements from his team overall this season, he doesn’t believe that Monday night’s matchup showed that.
“Our blocking was nowhere to be found tonight (Monday), serve receive was scattered, serving was OK but it wasn’t effective,” he said. “We didn’t serve it in places to cause them any problems at all. Most of our attacks tonight were habitually where they don’t need to be.
“There were times tonight where we did some really good things, though. There were small things that are definitely improving. There are things they are getting better at and getting more consistent at.”
The Lady Jaguars don’t get a break, as they’ll be back in action today. North Laurel will travel to Rockcastle County, while Corbin will be hosting Williamsburg on Thursday.
