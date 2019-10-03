SOMERSET — South Laurel senior Brett Norvell earned a berth into the KHSAA Boy’s State Golf Tournament by shooting a 75 while helping guide the Cardinals to a fifth-place finish during Tuesday’s 10th Region Tournament.
Norvell turned out to be the lone Tri-County player to advance to state tournament play.
“Brett Norvell has been on our golf team since his seventh-grade year. I've always told him that he was going to be my best player and he's been right there for years,” South Laurel coach Steve King said. “Brett has a ton of talent and at the region tournament he showed his talent and exhibited a remarkable mental game as well.”
King said the key to Norvell’s success on Tuesday was staying even emotionally.
“He did a great job of that today. Any golf tournament is a series of peaks and valleys,” he said. “Brett had some great holes with birdies, and some not so good holes with double-bogies, but he kept his head up after the bad holes and kept grinding. That was a big difference today.
"He made a clutch 12-foot put on 17 to make par after a great drive, a poor approach, and mediocre chip shot,” he added. “That putt showed everything about his character and how he played that day. On hole 18, another perfect drive, it was a good approach that was just a couple feet short of the green, and he almost holed the chip shot leaving himself the perfect six-inch putt to finish the day. I couldn’t be more proud of Brett, not for just making the state tournament, but for the character, maturity and drive he had during the tournament. He kept a bounce in his step the whole day and never gave up. Our tournaments aren't like the ones on TV where a big scoreboard lets you know how everyone is playing. You don't know how the rest of the field is doing or how you are faring against them. All a player can do is keep grinding until the last putt falls. That’s another good life lesson from golf — never give up.”
Wayne County (292) edged Clay County (296) to win the 10th Region Team Championship while McCreary Central (323), Rockcastle County (335), South Laurel (339), Somerset (342), Corbin (344), Jackson County (344), Barbourville (345), Pulaski County (356), Knox Central (375), Middlesboro (384), Whitley County (385), North Laurel (388), and Bell County (393) followed.
Norvell’s 75 led South Laurel’s fifth-place effort while Brayden Reed (82), Ashton Garland (89), Trey Jackson (93), and Ryan Boswell (100) each turned in solid efforts.
"As a team, we had a good tournament. Brett, Ryan Boswell, Trey Jackson, and Ashton Garland all shot below their season average for the tournament,” King said. “Brayden Reed was just a couple of strokes over his and finished the tournament just outside the cut line for the state tournament.”
North Laurel finished the tournament with a 14th place effort as Jimmy Storm shot a 91 while Lucas Binder (92), Jack McArdle (98), Cade Robinson (107), and August Storm (117) followed.
“The final test of the 2019 golf season was a great opportunity for our team. The majority of our team consists of inexperienced, young players,” North Laurel coach Chris Stone said. “This season has been spent improving our game and gaining that experience. The region tournament was the pinnacle of gaining this experience. Nerves are a factor when you are inexperienced and they showed up yesterday. We battled through nerves the first few holes or so, but soon realized golf is just a game and we found ourselves having fun and gaining that needed experience that will help us the next couple years. The damage to our scores was done early and it is hard to recover from that. Scores are what they are, but most importantly the boys gained experience.
“I was proud of all the boys yesterday. They gained experience,” he added. “I was happy for our only Senior Jimmy Storm. Jimmy has improved so much this year. I believe he would have liked to have had a few putts back yesterday. He had several birdie and par opportunities that he just could not convert. But it was great to see him lead us at the last event of the year. He finished his career on a high note.”
Team Scores
1. Wayne County 292, 2. Clay County 296, 3. McCreary Central 323, 4. Rockcastle County 335, 5. South Laurel 339, 6. Somerset 342, 7. Corbin 344, 7. Jackson County 344, 9. Barbourville 345, 10. Pulaski County 356, 11. Knox Central 375, 12. Middlesboro 384, 13. Whitley County 385, 14. North Laurel 388, 15. Bell County 393.
Team Individual Scores
North Laurel (388)
Jimmy Storm 91
Lucas Binder 92
Jack McArdle 98
Cade Robinson 107
August Storm 117
South Laurel (339)
Brett Norvell 75
Brayden Reed 82
Ashton Garland 89
Trey Jackson 93
Ryan Boswell 100
