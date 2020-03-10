CORBIN — Knox Central kept its repeat bid alive once again after surviving a 65-62 battle with South Laurel during Saturday’s semifinal action of the 13th Region Boys Tournament.
The Cardinals (28-5) entered the with a 17-game win streak but couldn’t get on track offensively.
Senior Matt Cromer, who scored his 2,000th point during the loss, led South Laurel with 20 points while Micah Anders added 12 points and Brett Norvell finished with 10 points.
“It was a good game,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “Knox did a great job of getting the early lead. We settled in defensively in the second quarter but had a bad quarter in the third. They were able to knock down some shots in the fourth.
“I’m proud of our kids,” he added. “We kept grinding and fighting but just came up short. We had guys step up and make shots when Matt fouled out. That’s what we had done the entire season. We had players step up.”
The trio of Jevonte Turner, Zach Patterson, and Kevionte Turner powered the red-hot Panthers (24-8) to their second straight regional final by combining to score 53 points.
Jevonte Turner led the way with 19 points while Patterson followed with 18 points and Kevionte Turner added 16 points.
“Our kids are tough,” Knox Central coach Patterson said. “This may be the toughest group I’ve ever coached. We had kids step up when needed and that’s what it takes. We don’t have the marquee players everyone has but we do have a lot of heart.
“There wasn’t an easy out in this tournament,” he added. “There hasn’t been a blowout in this tournament and that’s how even the field was. People rated this one and that one, but in my eyes, all year long, I knew where we could be. I told them to be steadfast and be careful about what we are doing every day and we’d be fine. This bunch doesn’t quit. This may be the toughest bunch I’ve ever had. We know we’ve got a tough game Monday. We gutted it out and now we know we’ve got another great challenge coming up.”
The won advances Knox Central to Monday’s 13th Region Boys Tournament game against Harlan County where Knox Central went on to win 72-68.
South Laurel dug itself an early 13-3 hole in the first quarter after seeing Knox Central’s Zach Patterson score six points during the run.
The Cardinals were able to settle down on both ends of the floor and cut their deficit to 15-12 by going on a 9-2 run during the period’s final three minutes.
Cromer scored five points during the stretch while Anders added three points.
The game continued to be nip-and-tuck in the second quarter.
South Laurel was able to claim its first lead of the game at the 4:41 mark after a 3-pointer by Brett Norvell. After a Knox Central 3-pointer by Jevonte Turner tied the game at 19 apiece a few seconds later, a 3-pointer by Cromer gave the Cardinals a 24-21 edge.
Jevonte Turner tied the game again with another 3-pointer before seeing two free throws by Ford Breeding give South Laurel a 26-24 advantage at halftime.
The Cardinals connected on only 9-of-19 shot attempts in the first half but hit 3-of-5 from 3-point range. The Panthers were 10-of-24 from the floor and 2-of-5 from behind the arc.
Jevonte Turner began to take over midway through the third quarter while allowing the Panthers to reclaim the lead.
His 3-pointer at the 1:51 mark of the period increased Knox Central’s advantage to 39-34 while Kevionte Turner followed with a layup that gave the Panthers a 41-34 boost.
South Laurel struggled shooting from the floor, hitting on 4-of-11 shot attempts during the period.
Jevonte Turner’s layup, combined with a 3-pointer by Jacob Abner, gave Knox Central its biggest lead of the game (48-37) with 6:28 left.
Down, but not out, the Cardinals began to slowly chip away at its deficit.
A 3-pointer by Anders made the score, 52-46, with 4:44 remaining while a 3-pointer by Payne at the 1:47 mark pulled South Laurel to within three points at 57-54.
A pair of made free throws by Kevionte Turner pushed Knox Central’s lead to 59-54 and a few seconds later Cromer fouled out.
The Cardinals continued to rally, though.
Another 3-pointer by Anders made the score, 59-57, while Knox Central’s Kevionte Turner answered with two more free throws with 57 seconds remaining. A basket by Norvell was countered by Kevionte Turner hitting another set of free throws to give the Panthers a 63-59 edge with 28.9 seconds left.
Payne answered with a 3-pointer to make the score 63-62 with 20.4 seconds remaining before seeing Patterson add two free throws to give his team a 65-62 cushion.
South Laurel had a chance to force overtime at the buzzer but Payne’s 3-point attempt fell short.
13th Region Boys Tournament
at the Corbin Arena
Semifinals
Knox Central 65, South Laurel 62
South Laurel 12 14 11 25 62
Knox Central 15 9 19 22 65
South Laurel (62) — Cromer 20, Anders 12, Hostettler 4, Norvell 10, Jones 7, Breeding 2, Payne 7.
Knox Central (65) — J. Turner 19, Patterson 18, Turner 16, Mills 9, Abner 3.
