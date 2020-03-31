Numbers back up Union College's men's basketball seven-year historical stretch

BARBOURVILLE – The past seven seasons have been historic for Union College men's basketball, and the numbers back it up.
The Bulldogs have amassed 194 wins over the past seven seasons, ranking them third among all four-year colleges in the state of Kentucky. Only the University of Kentucky (207) and Georgetown College (Ky.) (195) have more wins.
In addition to averaging 27.7 wins per season, Union racked up a total of Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) championships, winning seven regular-season and tournament titles during that stretch. According to research, the Bulldogs owns the longest current streak of winning both their conference regular-season and tournament championships in men's college basketball in NCAA and NAIA.
In addition, Union and Georgetown are the only teams to win a national championship during the past seven years. The Bulldogs captured their national title in 2017 in going 35-3, ending the campaign with a 33-game win streak.
Head coach Kevin Burton has rightfully recognized for his efforts during this run as he been named the AAC Coach of the Year six times and the NAIA Coach of the Year once.
Here are more numbers the Bulldogs have produced over the past seven seasons:
Overall record: 194-45
Conference record: 122-18
Conference tournament record: 21-0
NAIA Tournament appearances: 7
NAIA All-Americans: 10
All-AAC Team selections: 24
All-AAC First Team members: 17
AAC Players of the Year: 1
AAC Defensive Players of the Year: 4
