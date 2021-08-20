Elementary Cross Country Race Results at London-Laurel County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 13th. Results reflect boys and girls where ribbons were presented to each gender group.
Kindergarten through 2nd-grade results
1. Carter House 5:10.94
2. Kaleb Dalton 5:57.38
3. Brantley Getz 6:06.41
4. Bodie Rose 6:34.22
5. Mason Magone 6:38.91
6. Maesyn Baker 6:40.94
7. Isla Hagedorn 6:45.53
8. Ella Moses 7:12.66
9. Eden Caldwell 7:23.15
10. Haven Couch 8:17.81
11. Kenley Williams 8:50.03
12. Grant Martin 10:16.09
13. Hudson Hacker 10:21.18
14. Kailee McFadden 12:01.91
15. Kambryea Miller 13:35.341
3rd and 4th-grade results
1. Peerce Chadwell 6:55.34
2. Connor Hinkle 7:04.59
3. Easton Allen 7:27.88
4. Gavin Hoskins 7:30.56
5. Kyran Barnes 7:47.31
6. Kayden Turner 7:49.78
7. Isaac Hagedorn 7:53.22
8. Adleigh Schooler 7:55.09
9. Jude High 8:01.66
10. Lauren Baker 8:03.84
11. Cash Harrell 8:04.84
12. Giuliana Liperote 8:59.62
13. Grayson Martin 9:08.97
14. Tenaya Rose 9:19.15
15. Brantley Miller 9:37.38
16. Flynn Larkey 9:39.18
17. Emma Evans 9:43.97
18. Olivia Metcalf 9:45.44
19. Caylen Collett 9:49.72
20. Grayson Allen 10:26.18
21. Tate Jenkins 10:29.50
22. James Gilbert 12:10.31
23. Maizee Garrett 12:26.25
24. Braison Gray 12:54.28
5th and 6th-grade results
1. Carson Collett 8:33.75
2. Blake Robinson 8:52.06
3. Marshall Mastin 9:28.50
4. Kip Allen 9:29.78
5. Colton Stewart 9:30.78
6. Alyssa Joseph 10:42.84
7. Ayden Harris 11:40.12
8. Harper Metcalf 11:42.28
9. Mia Thompson 11:49.72
10. Holly Hacker 11:51.03
11. Levi Spitser 12:52.38
12. Lauren Scheithauer 13:01.31
13. Brookelynn Miller 15:03.32
