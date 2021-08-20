Elementary Cross Country Race Results at London-Laurel County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 13th. Results reflect boys and girls where ribbons were presented to each gender group.

Kindergarten through 2nd-grade results

1. Carter House 5:10.94

2. Kaleb Dalton 5:57.38

3. Brantley Getz 6:06.41

4. Bodie Rose 6:34.22

5. Mason Magone 6:38.91

6. Maesyn Baker 6:40.94

7. Isla Hagedorn 6:45.53

8. Ella Moses 7:12.66

9. Eden Caldwell 7:23.15

10. Haven Couch 8:17.81

11. Kenley Williams 8:50.03

12. Grant Martin 10:16.09

13. Hudson Hacker 10:21.18

14. Kailee McFadden 12:01.91

15. Kambryea Miller 13:35.341

3rd and 4th-grade results

1. Peerce Chadwell 6:55.34

2. Connor Hinkle 7:04.59

3. Easton Allen 7:27.88

4. Gavin Hoskins 7:30.56

5. Kyran Barnes 7:47.31

6. Kayden Turner 7:49.78

7. Isaac Hagedorn 7:53.22

8. Adleigh Schooler 7:55.09

9. Jude High 8:01.66

10. Lauren Baker 8:03.84

11. Cash Harrell 8:04.84

12. Giuliana Liperote 8:59.62

13. Grayson Martin 9:08.97

14. Tenaya Rose 9:19.15

15. Brantley Miller 9:37.38

16. Flynn Larkey 9:39.18

17. Emma Evans 9:43.97

18. Olivia Metcalf 9:45.44

19. Caylen Collett 9:49.72

20. Grayson Allen 10:26.18

21. Tate Jenkins 10:29.50

22. James Gilbert 12:10.31

23. Maizee Garrett 12:26.25

24. Braison Gray 12:54.28

5th and 6th-grade results

1. Carson Collett 8:33.75

2. Blake Robinson 8:52.06

3. Marshall Mastin 9:28.50

4. Kip Allen 9:29.78

5. Colton Stewart 9:30.78

6. Alyssa Joseph 10:42.84

7. Ayden Harris 11:40.12

8. Harper Metcalf 11:42.28

9. Mia Thompson 11:49.72

10. Holly Hacker 11:51.03

11. Levi Spitser 12:52.38

12. Lauren Scheithauer 13:01.31

13. Brookelynn Miller 15:03.32

