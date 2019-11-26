featured OH, WHAT A NIGHT: South Laurel Cardinals, Lady Cardinals basketball teams put on a show during Meet the Cards 2 hrs ago 1 of 7 Photo by Les DixonSouth Laurel's Bri Howard gets set to shoot a 3-pointer during first half action of the girls scrimmage on Friday. LES DIXON Photo by Les DixonSouth Laurel dance team member Madison Vorbeck performed a dance routine with her teammates during Friday's Meet the Cards. LES DIXON Photo by Les DixonSouth Laurel Senior Matt Cromer slammed one home during Friday's Meet the Cards event. LES DIXON Photo by Les DixonFormer South Laurel Lady Cardinal Basketball player Cassandra Johnson attempted a free throw during the Meet the Cards' Alumni Game. LES DIXON Photo by Les DixonSouth Laurel cheerleader Emily Miniard cheered on the Cardinals during Friday's Meet the Cards event. LES DIXON Photo by Les DixonSouth Laurel's Alex Hostettler drove to the basket during first half action of the boys' scrimmage. LES DIXON Photo by Les DixonMiss Basketball candidate Ally Collett attempted a layup during Friday's Meet the Cards event. LES DIXON React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries OAKLEY, Herschel BATES, Karen BAKER, Paul YADEN, James COLLIER, Charles Hometown Heroes Logo Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLondon's Sharp named Miss Lexington, will compete in Miss Kentucky next yearMayes retiring after 43 years in LondonLondon woman dies as result of two-vehicle crashHomeland Security grant for $45,000 announced for Laurel County$4,000 reward offered in theft, damage to farm tractor'Operation Another November to Remember' nets 21 arrestsTeen gets shopping spree through The Dream FactoryTraffic stop nets 5 pounds of potCollett to continue basketball career at Western Kentucky UniversityBush claims elementary boys basketball championship Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
