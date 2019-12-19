LONDON — A slow start didn’t slow North Laurel down in the end during Tuesday’s 49th District matchup with Red Bird.
The Jaguars were clinging to a 14-12 lead midway through the second quarter when a technical called on Red Bird gave Valentine’s squad a wake-up call and the rout was on.
North Laurel (5-1 overall, 2-0 vs. 49th District opponents) preceded to go on a 47-13 run that led to the Jaguars’ 69-42 win over the Cardinals.
“I’m pleased that we were able to come away with a district win,” Valentine said. “I thought we probably thought the game was over before it was over. We got off to a good start then it kind of dwindled from there. I think the biggest thing is the ball started sticking and we started passing the ball to the open man, and we don’t do that, we’re not very good. I’m just glad we were able to come away with a win and improve to 2-0 in the district.
“That’s what it is all about, doing what you’re supposed to do,” he added. “We want to keep getting better.”
Freshman Reed Sheppard turned in one of his best games of the season. He barely missed out on recording a triple-double, finishing with 18 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds.
“Reed Sheppard had 13 assists and only one turnover,” Valentine said. “His assist to turnover ratio is unbelievable. We’ve just got to get everyone sharing the ball like he’s sharing the ball right now. When that happens, we will be really good.
“If you talk to him, (stats) are the least of his concerns,” he added. “He had 18 and 13 tonight and he’s such an unselfish kid, but he’s got to get a bit more selfish. He’s got to go get buckets when we need him to. He did a tremendous job offensively for us tonight.”
Cole Kelley added 15 points for North Laurel while Clay Sizemore finished with 12 points and Ryan Davidson added 11 points.
The Jaguars will be back in action Friday at home against crosstown rival South Laurel.
The two teams last met in the 13th Region Tournament semifinals last season with North Laurel coming away with a 62-57 win over the Cardinals.
“It’s one of those games where it doesn’t have any postseason seeding implications, but I told our guys this game is really important,” Valentine said. “It’s important to all of the guys that came before them, and I expect them to play that way. We need to give it our all for North Laurel and see what happens.”
North Laurel 69, Red Bird 42
Red Bird 5 15 5 17 42
North Laurel 14 24 23 8 69
Red Bird (42) — Da. Finley 7, De. Finley 5, Helton 3, Napier 6, Onsumba 5, Preston 9, Sumbeia 2, Hoskins 5.
North Laurel (69) — Sheppard 18, Bruner 7, Kelley 15, Davidson 11, C. Sizemore 12, E. Sizemore 2, Harbach 2, Harris 2.
