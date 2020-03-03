CORBIN — Harlan County saw first hand why many consider South Laurel as the 13th Region front-runner during first-round action of Monday’s 13th Region Girls Tournament.
Senior Amerah Steele’s game-high 31-point scoring effort earned her the 13th Region Media game MVP honors while she finished with six 3-pointers as the Lady Cardinals cruised to an easy, 83-38 win.
“The girls did a good job of making the extra pass tonight and finding her,” South Laurel Coach Chris Souder said. “She did a great job shooting the ball tonight. When she has games like she did tonight, she’s hard to deal with.”
The Lady Black Bears had no answer for South Laurel’s offensive arsenal. The Lady Cardinals finished with 15 3-pointers while Sydnie Hall (14 points) and Ally Collett (13 points) each scored in double figures. Rachel Presley added nine points and seven rebounds.
South Laurel (24-6) will now face-off against Clay County on Friday at 6 p.m. during semifinal action. The two teams played on Feb. 17 with the Lady Cardinals coming away with a 71-32 win.
“You can throw that game out the window,” Souder said. “Coach (James) Burchell does a good job with his team and he will have them ready. It’s going to be a contrast in styles. It’s not going to be easy, and he’ll do a good job of having a good game plan. We’ve just got to work for the next couple of days and try to get better.”
South Laurel came out red-hot, knocking down six 3-pointers in the first quarter.
The Lady Black Bears (16-12) hung close early on, trailing 11-8, but Steele heated up from the floor, helping the Lady Cardinals close the period with a 20-7 run while building a 31-15 advantage during the process.
Steele scored 13 points while Hall added five points and Collett finished with four points during the first eight minutes.
Collett pushed her team’s lead to 20 points (37-17) with 6:32 remaining in the first half after hitting South Laurel’s seventh 3-pointer.
Steele continued with the hot-hand during the final four minutes of the second quarter, knocking down three more 3-pointers to give her team a 49-29 lead at halftime.
Steele scored 22 first-half points while the Lady Cardinals hit 10 3-pointers. South Laurel connected on 17-of-36 shot attempts in the first half while forcing 13 turnovers.
The Lady Cardinals’ dominance carried over into the second half.
Three 3-pointers by Hall combined with Steele’s sixth 3-pointer to open the second half gave South Laurel a 61-31 edge at the 5:38 mark of the third quarter. The Lady Cardinals were able to put a running clock into effect after closing out the remaining five minutes with a 10-4 run.
Souder’s squad put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring Harlan County, 12-3, during the fourth quarter.
“We played good tonight,” Souder said. “We shot the ball well. I thought everyone done a great job making the extra pass tonight and we were able to hit some big shots.”
13th Region Girls Tournament
at the Corbin Arena
First Round
South Laurel 83, Harlan County 38
Harlan County 15 14 6 3 38
South Laurel 31 18 22 12 83
Harlan County (38) — Owens 4, Blakley 21, Wood 2, Hoskins 4, Preston 1, Lewis 3, Ewing 2, Lunsford 1.
South Laurel (83) — Presley 9, Collett 13, Hall 14, Howard 4, Steele 31, Collins 5, Jones 2, L. Cox 3, Mills 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.