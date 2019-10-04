ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Jags looking to continue district success

Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars have a chance to put themselves in a prime position to host at least one playoff game if they can get past Southwestern on the road today.
Larkey’s squad is coming off an impressive 27-12 win over crosstown rival South Laurel that improved the Jaguars to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district play.
“It’s great to get off to a 1-0 in the district and now we don’t have to rely on anyone to help us,” Larkey said. “If South doesn’t win any district games, we are in just based on that win against them last Thursday. The kids are excited about the win and excited about what opportunities are ahead.
“We made a lot of mistakes against South and the thing is, we keep making the same mistakes,” he added. “The kids have got to learn to take what they learn and do from practice and bring it to the game. I don’t know if we panic or what, but in the end, we were able to get the win.”
The 15-point victory also extended North Laurel’s win streak to three games as the Jaguars’ recent success has brought out a lot of support from the North Laurel community, according to Larkey.
“It’s great to get a district wins and beat your crosstown rivals,” he said. “But what has been good is the support at our home games. We had a great crowd and it was an awesome atmosphere. The band, student-section, cheerleaders and the dance team was out there. That’s what it’s about. It’s just an awesome experience for our kids. I think the student support and fan support have been great so far.”
Larkey’s squad is now focusing on a Southwestern team that is 2-3 on the season.
The Warriors are coming off of a 29-20 win over George Rogers Clark, which snapped a two-game losing skid.
They are led by a two-headed monster in the backfield as Chase Doan leads the team with 366 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Austin Barnes has 309 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times this season.
Quarterback Blake Burton has completed 37-of-65 pass attempts for 376 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our kids know Southwestern Pulaski can play,” Larkey said. “They’ve got good players and our kids have got to play hard and do a better job tackling if we want to have a chance to win. It’s tough to win in Pulaski County. Those schools play hard at home. We’ve not had any good luck in Pulaski County When it comes to away games. Our kids know that, so they know need to do to come out and win.
“They play a four-four and run a lot of Wildcat,” he added. “They’ve got a good running back. He’s fast and really good. They don’t throw it well, but they can run it well. I think it’s a winnable game. I think everyone on our schedule is a winnable game. It’s 30 miles down the road. Their kids are no different than ours. They have more kids than we do, but if we can go out there and compete and tackle then we’ll give ourselves a chance to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.