Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars enter Friday’s road matchup with winless Perry Central with lots of momentum after coming back from a 10-point second-half deficit to defeat Lincoln County in overtime last week.
Trailing 24-23 in overtime after scoring a touchdown, Larkey decided to roll the dice and go for the win as the Jaguars converted the two-point conversion that sealed the 25-24 victory.
“It feels really good coming off a win,” Larkey said. “I think the kids fought hard. It was a game we might shouldn’t have won. But we kept fighting and kept fighting. As the game went on, we got better and better in what we were doing.
“We ran a different offense,” he added. “Five kids caught the ball and four ran the ball and it’s different seeing us play that type of offense. When it went into overtime, we knew if we scored we were going for two (points). It was a great way to get a win in a great game. We had a great crowd and our kids are super excited and fired up coming into this week. We are going to come out this week and know we gotta play hard.”
The Commodores (0-3) have struggled on both sides of the ball during their three losses.
Leslie County opened the season with a 32-20 victory over Perry Central while the Commodores followed with losses to both Whitley County (33-6) and Pike Central (44-28).
Quarterback Chase McKenzie has completed 26-of-47 pass attempts for 321 yards and two touchdowns while Mason Rice leads the team with 100 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Cade Miller’s eight receptions, 146 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception lead the way at the receiver’s spot while Cameron Fugate has compiled eight catches for 143 yards and one touchdown.
“They’re 0-3, but they are a good football team,” Larkey said. “They have a good quarterback and they throw the ball a lot. They don’t have a lot of depth, so we are going to have to wear them down. It’s going to be a tough game for us though.
“We’ve got to do what we do best, move the ball down the field,” he added. “When you go to Perry Central you better be better than them.”
North Laurel will counter with an offense that is averaging 25 points per game and a defensive attack that is surrendering 22 points per game.
Quarterback Dalton Sizemore has thrown for 325 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 298 yards and seven touchdowns for the score.
Jacob Bowman has 320 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Grant Woods is rushed for 160 yards and one touchdown. Konnor Robinson has also rushed for more than 167 yards and two scores.
Eli Sizemore leads the Jaguars with eight catches 122 yards and one touchdown while Brody Brinks has six catches for 97 yards and a score.
“It’d be great carry the momentum into district play,” Larkey said. “It makes things more excited if we can do that. You want to keep working and get better at what we do. Overall, we are improving. When we do what we’re supposed to do, it’s great.”
