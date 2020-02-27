MCKEE — North Laurel sophomore Hailee Valentine scored her 1,000th career point during Wednesday’s 87-25 rout of outmanned Red Bird.
Valentine poured in a game-high 28 points during the 49th District Girls Tournament semifinal game against the Lady Cardinals as the defending 13th Region champions switch their sights to today's title game matchup against rival Clay County.
The two teams have met twice this season with the Lady Jaguars coming away with wins of 30 points (63-33) and 26 points (81-55).
Despite seeing his team record two blowout wins over the Lady Tigers, North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan expects Friday’s championship tilt to be a battle.
“Clay County plays like Clay County, possession-type basketball,” he said. “We know they’re going to slow it down and not take a shot for a minute or a minute and a half. They want to make sure they get the right people the ball in the right positions. It’s really hard to get into a rhythm offensively when you’re only getting the ball every other minute and a half.
“They are hard to play against, especially when they have a player like Kaylee Mathis,” he added. “She is the school’s all-time career leader in points scored. She knows how to put the ball in the hole. They have good shooters, too. They’re a good solid team.”
North Laurel has an easy time with Red Bird.
The Lady Jaguars led 32-0 at the end of the first quarter and 37-0 before the Lady Cardinals scores their first basket with 6:24 remaining in the second quarter.
North Laurel held a 56-19 edge at halftime before taking a 77-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We were able to come out and get a lead early and that’s what you want to do this time of year,” Valentine said. “At times though, we were getting too antsy trying to go for a steal and that’s something I hope I don’t see against a good team like Clay County on Friday because that could lead to a loss.”
Tip-off for Friday's 49th District Girls Tournament title game is at 6 p.m.
49th District Girls Tournament
at Jackson County
Semifinals
North Laurel 87, Red Bird 25
Red Bird 0 10 4 11 25
North Laurel 32 24 21 10 87
Red Bird (25) — Gibson 6, Bowling 4, Caldwell 4, Taylor 6, Roark 5.
North Laurel (87) — Gray 9, Jervis 9, Valentine 28, E. Sizemore 4, Collins 13, Fields 5, McKnight 2, Nicholson 6, Bruner 6, Black 3, Hubbard 2.
