1. South Laurel (18-5 overall, 6-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Lady Cardinals saw their eight-game win streak snapped after falling to Scott County, 94-84, on Saturday. The two teams combined to shoot 161 shots while a South Laurel was outrebounded, 73-34. Despite the huge rebounding discrepancy, Chris Souder’s squad has a chance to win.
Things are getting ready to get even better for South Laurel with Miss Basketball candidate Ally Collett expected to return on Thursday against Hazard.
2. North Laurel (21-4, 9-0)
The Lady Jaguars have hit a couple of bumps in the road recently while losing two of their last three games.
I thought North Laurel might have got back on track after its 52-49 win over Madison Southern last week, but the Lady Jaguars followed with a disappointing 73-71 loss to Hazard despite seeing seventh-grader Halle Collins score 23 points and grab nine rebounds.
3. Bell County (18-4, 10-1)
The Lady Bobcats were rolling with a five-game win streak, but the wheels fell off during this past week’s game against Knox Central.
The Lady Panthers dominated throughout the contest while handing a stunned Lady Bobcat squad a 59-46 loss.
4. Clay County (12-9, 6-3)
The Lady Tigers looked to have turned things around with consecutive wins over OBI and Red Bird, but went on the road this past week and fell to Rockcastle County, 60-28.
5. Jackson County (18-8, 10-5)
I’m impressed with the play of senior Taya Davis, who is averaging more than 20 points per game for Jackson County.
6. Williamsburg (14-8, 11-4)
The Lady Yellow Jackets are 3-4 since the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament. They’ve also dropped two games in a row, losing to both South Laurel (85-30) and Corbin, 39-37.
7. Whitley County (10-15, 7-8)
The Lady Colonels were about to regenerate themselves and remain in the hunt for the 50th District’s No. 2 seed after stunning Corbin at home, 63-41, this past week.
8. Corbin (14-10, 12-6)
The Lady Redhounds were able to get back on track after knocking off Knox Central at home on Monday.
Corbin did have a setback this week after falling to 50th District foe Whitley County, 63-41.
9. Knox Central (8-11, 5-7)
They don’t have a pretty record, but they’ve been playing some really good basketball as of late.
Wins over Williamsburg and Bell County have Knox Central believing it is ready to make a 13th Region push.
10. Harlan County (11-9, 5-4)
The Lady Black Bears saw their three-game win streak fall to the wayside after dropping a 57-55 decision to Letcher Central this past week at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.