Partially torn PCL puts an end to South Laurel senior Ally Collett's high school basketball career

LONDON — Laurel County’s career leader in points scored, South Laurel senior Ally Collett, saw her high school basketball career come to an end on Thursday after suffering a partially torn PCL during practice on Wednesday.
Collett, who has played varsity basketball for the Lady Cardinal program since seventh-grade, will finish her career with a program-best 2,474 points and more than 700 assists.
Coach Chris Souder admitted Thursday was one of the toughest days as a coach he has had to deal with after finding out the severity of Collett’s injury.
“The injury to Ally is truly heartbreaking and just proves life isn’t fair,” he said. “This young lady goes above and beyond and is such an example to our younger players. I have coached some high profile kids and none of them have put in the time like she has. We just told her that God has a different plan for her and it is not for us to question.
“She will rely on her faith and come out stronger,” he added. “With all of the tradition in Laurel County, it is still hard for me to believe she is the all-time leading scorer. That is a testament to the work she has put in. I tell people all the time that the most important thing about Ally is not her basketball skills, but her people skills. I don’t care who you are, but if you don’t like this young lady, you have a problem. She finds good in all and has just a positive outlook on life.”
Souder said he is fortunate to have been able to coach Collett and knows that she will overcome the injury.
“She will come out on top and persevere,” he said. “Western Kentucky University hit the jackpot with this young lady.” She has held up her end of the deal with Laurel County basketball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.