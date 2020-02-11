Patriots conclude opening weekend with four game sweep of Florida Memorial

LIVE OAK, Fla. – The 11th-ranked Patriots baseball opened their 2020 season this weekend, traveling to Live Oak, Florida, where they picked up a four-game series sweep over Florida Memorial. The Patriots claimed Saturday's doubleheader, winning game one in extra innings by a score of 9-8 before edging out a 6-5 victory in game two. Sunday's games belonged to UC, with the Patriots dominating both contests by scores of 8-0 and 5-1.
The series marks the 25th season opener as a head coach for Patriots skipper Brad Shelton. "It was nice to get into some warmer weather and play some games," said Shelton. "Overall, I thought we played well, our pitching and defense were both solid, and offensively we had a few guys put up some great individual numbers. We were fortunate to win the series."
Shelton went on to thank FMU's Head Coach Florentino Burgos for working in the games on short notice as well as Suwanee Head Coach Justin Bruce for hosting the series.
Day One
Saturday's first contest was the most thrilling of the series as the Patriots would win dramatically via a walk-off home run by Britton Elmore in extra innings. Alex Dominguez sparked the Patriots offensively against the Lions, singling to center before scoring on a Rolando Rodriguez RBI single later in the first inning. Nazario blasted two home runs in the contest, the first coming as a solo shot in the second inning before crushing another in the sixth frame. In the fifth inning, Bryan Leef slugged a two-run homer before Rodriguez managed an RBI single sending the Patriots into the sixth frame up 7-5. The Lions put up three runs in the sixth to lead by one before Nazario's homer in the bottom of the inning tied things up once again. Neither team scored in the seventh inning, sending the game to extra innings where Elmore came up big with a walk-off solo shot, securing the 9-8 victory for UC.
"Britton hitting that walk-off shot was awesome; he's such a good teammate, and for a senior to step up like that is great," said Coach Shelton.
Kevin Rolon and Dominguez both hit solo bombs in the opening inning of game two to put the Patriots up 2-0. FMU fought back in the top of the third frame, hanging five runs before Nazario slugged out his third home run of the day in the bottom of the inning. Leef crushed a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, giving the Patriots the 6-5 lead. The Patriots held the Lions scoreless in the final framing, hanging on for the 6-5 win. Moise Carrasco earned the win on the mound in game two, while Garrett Vathroder picked up the save.
Day Two
Rodriguez opened the day by sending a solo home run in the second inning, followed by an RBI single off the bat of Austin Madry that gave the Patriots a 2-0 lead heading into the third. In the bottom of the third, Dominguez slugged out his second home run of the weekend to put the Patriots up 3-0. The sixth inning was productive for the Patriots as they sent five runs across the plate. Rolon opened the inning with a single, later scoring after two walks and a fielder's choice. Nazario, Leef, Dominguez, and Encarnacion all crossed the plate in the sixth as the Patriots held on in the final innings to win by a score of 8-0. Nathan Geissler went the distance on the bump for UC, earning the complete-game shutout while only allowing three hits in game one.
The final game of the series was held scoreless for the first four frames, with Walter Hernandez only allowing one hit on the mound for the Patriots. UC's bats woke up in the fifth with the Patriots scoring three runs by way of doubles from Rhett Gipe, Nazario, and Leef and a single from Encarnacion. Guillermo Villegas managed a base knock in the sixth frame before Gipe added his second hit of the game, both scoring to give the Patriots the 5-1 lead. Nazario finished his impressive weekend outing going 3-4 in the final contest. Hernandez's performance earns him the win, pitching a complete game allowing just two hits.
Coach Shelton was pleased with the Patriots' performance in the weekend series, "Two complete games by Nate and Walter, as well as Vathroder picking up the save in his first appearance since the injury really helps our pitching situation heading into next week at Tennesee Wesleyan," said Shelton. "They (FMU) were within striking distance late in every game, but our pitching weathered the storms and handled those pressure situations well."
The Patriots continue their 2020 run this week as they travel down to Athens, Tennessee, on Wednesday to take on reigning NAIA Champions Tennessee Wesleyan. First pitch from Jack Bowling Field is slated for 2 p.m.
