LONDON — South Laurel overcame a slow start in the first half by knocking down 13 3-pointers in its 81-66 scrimmage win over Frankfort during Saturday’s GJ Smith Classic, presented by Legacy Nissan.
Senior Matt Cromer showed why he is ranked as one of the top players in the state by pouring in a game-high 33 points while hitting four 3-pointers in the 15-point victory.
The Cardinals, who will open the season Tuesday at home against Jackson County at 7:30 p.m., fell behind 23-20 in the first quarter, but settled down defensively and outscored the Panthers, 61-43, the remainder of the game.
“Defensively, I don’t believe we played well. We had a lot of breakdowns, especially in half-court,” South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis said. “We were just not aggressive enough to where we weren’t helping each other, especially in the first half. I thought we did a better job in the second half getting out and putting pressure on people and getting better rotation.
“Offensively, we still have a hard time remembering what we are supposed to do,” he added. “When you get tired that happens. We need to reverse the ball, and move the ball, and make the extra pass. We’ve got the guys that can knock down shots, we’ve just got to do that.”
Senior Brett Norvell joined Cromer in double figures, scoring 19 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Micah Anders added nine points and three 3-pointers while Fischer Proffitt scored five points and hit one 3-pointer.
“We’ve got tons of room to grow,” Davis said. “You know Matt (Cromer), Brett (Norvell), Micah (Anders) and Alex (Hostettler) are the ones that have experience. We’re trying to bring other guys in that are inexperienced. It’s going to be a work in progress.
“It’s going to be so ugly starting, like tonight in the first half,” he added. “It was really ugly, and it’s going to continue to be ugly. But we’ve just got to continue to learn from these things. This group has to get mentally right before games. They’ve got to forget about all of the other junk.”
South Laurel outscored Frankfort, 22-15, in the second quarter to take a 42-38 edge at halftime.
The Panthers cut their deficit to 57-54 going into the fourth quarter before seeing Cromer score 12 points while Norvell added nine points, allowing the Cardinals to put the game away by outscoring Frankfort, 24-12, in the game’s final eight minutes.
GJ Smith Classic
At South Laurel High School
South Laurel 81, Frankfort 66
Frankfort 23 15 16 12 66
South Laurel 20 22 15 24 81
Frankfort (66) — Austin 22, O’Bryan 19, Jackson 19, Ellis 2, Moore 2, Bryant 2.
South Laurel (81) — Anders 9, Norvell 18, Hostettler 4, Jones 4, Cromer 33, Payne 3, Breeding 2, Proffitt 5, Bowling 3.
