North Laurel and South Laurel Little Leagues have been hard at work getting ready for the start of the season after being given the go-ahead to begin practices last week after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back Little League's start date. The two local Little Leagues have been practicing social distancing and other guidelines provided to them by the state. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
PHOTOS: North and South Laurel Little Leagues start practices
- By Emily Adams-Bentley Staff Writer
