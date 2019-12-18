One of the founders of women’s slow pitch softball in Laurel County and a longtime employee of the Laurel County Fairgrounds passed away last week.
Denver Jones passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the age of 80.
Jones wore several hats throughout his lifetime, beginning in 1974 when he helped to begin women’s slow pitch softball for Laurel County.
“If you go back in time, Denver actually started women’s softball in this county,” said Rod Sears, who played softball and worked at the fairgrounds for many years. “He was the pioneer, he was the one that started women’s softball.”
Jones was an assistant coach for Laurel County women’s slow pitch softball for several years and in 1979, Laurel County Fairgrounds Manager Jimmy Durham said that Jones helped to move Laurel County women’s softball to the Laurel County Fairgrounds where the teams played on one single field for eight years until 1987 when four fields were added to the fairgrounds to allow more leagues to open up.
Church leagues and industrial leagues began playing softball at the fairgrounds, including the T&W Girls softball team, coached by Jones. Jones helped to lead the team to two back-to-back state championships.
Jones not only coached softball but also played softball for many years, as well as umpiring right up until this past fall. Jones’ wife, Sue, also helped to run concessions at the fairgrounds each night.
Durham said that Jones was appointed District Commissioner where he served the region for 14 years with almost 200 softball teams between school, church and industrial league teams, as well as served in several different capacities on the Laurel County Fairgrounds Board.
“Anybody that has lived in this county and has been a part of the Laurel County Fairgrounds or softball at any level, has been around Denver,” Durham said. “You’re not going to find anybody in this county that has a softball story that Denver is not a part of in some way.”
And Sears agreed.
“Anybody that played any softball or was associated with softball knew Denver Jones,” Sears said. “He developed the fairgrounds because that was his dream, that was his desire to see that everybody had a nice place to play and Denver kept those parts going because that was his dream, that was his vision. It was there because of Denver Jones.”
In 2003, Jones was inducted into the ASA (Amateur Softball Association) Hall of Honor. At that time, Jones posted a 600-82 record as a softball coach.
“Through the years, there have been a lot of changes to the fairgrounds,” Durham said. “Several people along the way have helped build the fairgrounds, the softball fields, the families but the constant through it all has been Denver. Literally out there day to day for over 40 years.”
Durham said that he watched Jones manage the fairgrounds for many years until he took over 10 years ago, where he has now turned to Jones for help along the way.
“As fairgrounds manager these past 10 years, he was my go-to person,” Durham said. “There’s a lot of work going on out there, rentals, upkeep, work. He was just a phone call away if I needed him to let someone in to look at the property for a rental. He would always do whatever needed to be done for the management of the Laurel County Fairgrounds to go on and be great for everybody.”
Jones has touched many lives throughout his lifetime, including the lives of Sears and Durham who called Jones a friend for many years.
“Anybody that knew Denver knew he had that tough outer shell but on the inside, Denver had a heart of gold,” Sears said. “He wanted to see everyone do well. He’d donate gloves, shoes, anything that he could give. I learned a lot from Denver just by the way he did business. He just got to know everybody in the league because he spent a lot of time and effort out there.”
Durham shared the same sentiment.
“He was cantankerous to say the least but if you knew him, you just knew how to take him,” Durham said. “He had a big heart, he’d do anything for you and just wanted the best for you. He was all for the youth and just wanted to have something here for people to do and people in the county to be a part of. Denver was cantankerous but as he got older, his heart lightened a little bit. In the last year or two, I’ve seen a change in his heart and he had become a different person with a different outlook in life.”
