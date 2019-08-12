North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey got to see first hand what the 2019 version of the Jaguars looked like during their first scrimmage on Friday.
North Laurel hooked up with Lynn Camp in a scrimmage that saw Larkey leave "The Jungle" with positive vibes.
“It went pretty good. Nobody got hurt which is the main thing. We didn’t try to go out there and overdo it,” Larkey said. "Lynn Camp isn’t a bad football team. They tried to run the ball at us. We did well with that. We are getting better, but we are nowhere near where we are used to being. We are getting better, though.”
“We wanted to see where we were at with conditioning and what else we needed to do and work on,” he added. “I thought we did well with what we did, step-by-step. We need to go out there and build what we started in our next scrimmage and get ready for our first regular-season game.”
Offensively, Larkey thought his team ran the ball well while getting solid play out of his line.
“Our pass protection was good, but we’ve got to catch the ball better. We played smart and did what we needed to do. We are not as fast as we’ve been in year’s past, so we’ve got to keep our passing game in a short area.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Larkey said he was pleased with his players' efforts.
“I was pleased with our defense, and we played better than we have in practice,” he said. “We have things to work on still, but we’ve fixed some things, too. We will need to figure everything out by our first regular-season game.
“We are where I thought we’d be, though,” Larkey added. You always want to be farther than you’re gonna be, but that doesn’t happen. The biggest thing for us is to find out where we are going to start people. We were able to accomplish some of that Friday night.”
North Laurel will be back in action Friday during its final scrimmage of the season, a 6 p.m. matchup with Clay County.
