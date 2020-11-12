London's Precision Sports will be offering an indoor soccer season this winter. They intend to start with a league for high school boys and a league for adults. The first season will last seven weeks and be followed by a tournament. With this being their first time organizing an indoor soccer league, they will limit to eight teams in each division.
If all goes well, they plan to expand with additional age groups for the next season. Matches will be played at Precision Sports with the Adult League being played on Friday nights and the Youth League on Saturday nights. Each team may have up to six members with the format being 4 v 4 – three field players and a keeper. The field is approximately 80’ x 65’, indoor turf, with 6’x 12’ goals. The action should be fast-paced and exciting. Teams are signed up, first come-first serve, with the first eight, paid teams, making up the season. We hope to attract soccer players and enthusiasts from within a 50 to 60-mile radius. Interested parties can inquire at Precision Sports, or text 606-260-7220, before Monday, Nov. 30.
