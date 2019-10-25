The bye week came at the right time for Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars, who have now dropped two games in a row.
The Jaguars (5-4 overall, 2-2 vs. district opponents) are coming off a disappointing 28-22 district loss to Whitley County that saw North Laurel hold a 22-7 advantage in the second half.
A win over the Colonels would have assured the Jaguars a home playoff game, but now, North Laurel will travel to play Whitley County again in a couple of weeks during first-round action of the Class 5A playoffs.
“We had the ball with 1:40 to go and Whitley has two timeouts and we knew we couldn’t take a knee,” Larkey said. “We knew if we could get one more first down, we would win. We weren’t worried about scoring, we were worried about getting a first down. It was meant to be that way for whatever reason. We had two mistakes and that was the ball game.
“We played well. Our quarterback was still hurt and we were still missing four linemen,” he added. “It was a tough game, but I was pleased with the way they fought. We will have to go back to Whitley County. But first, we’ve got Wayne County next week and they’re going to be an enormous task. It’s going to be a tough game.”
Larkey said he has made sure his team he had fun this week while preparing for what lies ahead in regular season play and the playoffs.
“We had some fun this week and we took a couple of days off,” he said. “We will get back to work and get ready for the remainder of the season.”
