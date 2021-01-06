LONDON — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals started the 2021 campaign the way they finished 2020 — with a win.
Though it wasn’t easy, as South Laurel managed to survive a two-point second quarter and outlast Letcher Central, 54-32.
“Well it has been a long time coming getting back on the court,” Souder said. “So just getting to play was a win in itself. So slow or fast start we are just grateful to be out there.
“We have a lot of players that have new roles so it is going to take some game time to define those roles,” he added. “Once we settled in, we played a much better second half — especially defensively.”
The Lady Cardinals were led in scoring by Rachel Presley, who scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. She also hit 6-of-6 free throw attempts down the stretch.
Raegan Jones and Emily Cox each scored eight points apiece while Corbin Miller finished with six points.
“Everything will run through Rachel, and she did great considering all her circumstances that she has been dealing with,” Souders said. “I was really proud of her. Bree is being asked to run a position she has never ran and she will continue to get better. Emily Cox had a really good second half. We had great sparks from Gracie Turner, Corbin Miller, and Kylie Clem. Reagan Jones got us going early with her shooting.”
South Laurel built a 15-6 lead in the first quarter, thanks to two 3-pointers by Jones and a five-point scoring effort by Miller.
The Lady Cardinals’ offensive struggles began in the second quarter and Let her Central took advantage, cutting its deficit to 17-13 at halftime after outscoring South Laurel, 7-2.
Three-pointers by Clara Collins and Kylie Clem along with five points by Cox in the third quarter allowed the Lady Cardinals to build some breathing room and take a 31-20 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Presley dominated during the game’s final eight minutes, scoring 12 of South Laurel’s 23 points to put the game away.
Souder said his team will be out of action for at least the next five days due to a Letcher Central player testing positive for COVID-19. He added if each of his nine players that played in Monday's game tests negative Saturday, the Lady Cardinals will be able to start back up.
South Laurel 54, Letcher Central 32
Letcher Central 6 7 7 12 32
South Laurel 15 2 14 23 54
Letcher Central (32) — Bates 13, Banks 8, Boggs 3, Couch 4, Banks 4.
South Laurel (54) — Howard 5, Jones 8, Collins 3, E. Cox 8, Presley 19, Turner 2, Miller 6, Clem 3.
