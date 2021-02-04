Presley's 20 points lead South Laurel past Frederick Douglass

LEXINGTON — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals are beginning to catch fire after they won their second game in a row by defeating Frederick Douglass on the road Thursday, 65-48.
The Lady Cardinals improved to 3-5 after seeing Rachel Presley’s 20-point scoring effort lead the way while Bree Howard added a 19-point scoring effort.
“We are getting better and kids are playing hard,” Souder said. “We are still looking to be more consistent. We still have lulls during the game.
Rachel was off to a great start having 16 points in the first half but just seemed they weren’t gonna let her play.
“She finished with 20 but probably only played 15 to 18 minutes,” he added. “Bree had a nice game with 19 points. Kylie Clem is also getting more comfortable. She had quite a few deflections and had seven rebounds. Emily Cox is also starting to figure out her role. She is flirting with double/doubles in the last several games. We shot free throws a lot better, going 25-of-29.”
South Laurel took control early by building a 14-6 lead in the first quarter behind 12 points by Presley.
The Lady Cardinals’ lead grew to 30-19 at halftime as Corbin Miller, Presley, and Emily Cox each scored four points apiece. South Laurel was able to put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring Frederick Douglass, 15-10, while taking a commanding 45-29 advantage into the final quarter of play.
South Laurel 65, Frederick Douglass 48
South Laurel 14 16 15 20 65
Frederick Douglass 6 13 10 19 48
South Laurel (65) — Howard 19, Presley 20, Jones 7, Cox 8, Clem 7, Miller 4.
Frederick Douglass (48) — Lee 8, Parks 9, Wallace 12, Darrington 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.