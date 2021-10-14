The South Laurel Cardinals are in a rebuilding phase in Jep Irwin’s first season back as head coach of the team, and part of that is continuing to focus on getting better each and every week.
Last week South Laurel picked up their first win of the season, in a 28-18 victory over Lewis County. It was the Cardinals’ best offensive and defensive performances of the year and one that Irwin was glad to see his team accomplish, after a tough start to the season.
Freshman quarterback Landry Collett had his best game of the season in the win, throwing for 342 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Ashton Garland hauled in nine catches for 197 yards and caught all four of the Cardinals’ touchdowns.
Irwin plans to build a program that not only the players and coaches are proud of, but also the school and the community. He said last Friday brought some pride to everyone.
“It meant a lot for the players and the community. You want the players to see that their hard work is worth it and to walk off the field a winner and the feelings it brings,” said Irwin. “We savored it but of course, we have to move on. That's football and life.”
This week the Cardinals take on perhaps the best team on their schedule in the Southwestern Warriors. Southwestern is 6-1 on the season, and one of the top teams in Class 5A. To compare common opponents, the Warriors defeated North Laurel 32-7 two weeks ago. North Laurel beat the Cardinals 61-8 back in September.
The Warriors are stout on both sides of the ball and can present some problems for South Laurel. Irwin said their physicality on both offense and defense will be a lot for his team to overcome.
“They are very physical and attack the defense in a variety of ways. They have several good runners including the QB. They are hard to tackle,” said Irwin. “They play very hard, are aggressive, and run to the ball well which leads to gang tackling. They have good speed. It is hard to get the edge on them.”
The outcome of this week’s game is not on the minds of the Cardinals’ players and coaching staff. Their focus is on the things that they can control on the field.
“Focus on what we can control - effort, toughness, discipline, etc.,” said Irwin. “Prepare to play our best game, take our shots, and see if we can make it a game in the second half.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. this Friday night at South Laurel.
