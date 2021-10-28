LONDON — It’s been a long season for South Laurel coach Jep Irwin and his Cardinals, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
The Cardinals (1-9) have shown vast improvements since the beginning of the season, and hung tough with Whitley County last week before falling to the Colonels, 64-20.
“We did some good things on offense and played hard for the most part, but at the end of the day, we still didn't play with enough discipline and attention to detail clearly against 5A competition right now. “We don't have enough players that can play winning football,” he added. “Our players are trying but we were thin to start the season and even more so now. I hate it for the team. I proud that they keep working hard and fighting. Offensively, we have been a little better in execution and eliminating negative plays and turnovers.”
South Laurel will get a chance to finish the season on a high note when the Cardinals travel to play winless Grant County on Friday.
The Braves have lost 10 in a row dating back to last season while South Laurel is 1-23 since Sept. 13, 2019.
“Getting a second win heading into the offseason would be as good a way to finish as possible,” Irwin said. “Would help build our confidence and be a nice send off for our seniors.”
Irwin said Grant County’s record is deceiving.
“They have moved the ball well on just about everyone and have a capable quarterback,” he said. “Defensively, they are willing to play man to man. They never punt, always go for two, and always onside kick.”
With one game remaining, Irwin said he “would like to think his team has grown.”
“In the offseason, we will evaluate everything and everyone so we can make improvements and develop the players the best way we can,” he said. “We will se how they approach this week's game and the opportunity it presents. If they have grown as competitors they will prepare and play very hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.