After back-to-back losses, the North Laurel Jaguars will look to get back to winning when they take on the Whitley County Colonels.
Don’t let their past two losses fool you, the Jaguars are still a very good football team. It just so happened that in two weeks they took on two of the best teams in their class in Pulaski County and Southwestern. Coach Chris Larkey said his team knows where they stand and they’re ready to get back on the field.
“We lost to two very good teams. Our kids know that those were probably the best two teams on their schedule,” said Larkey. “There is no shame in losing to Pulaski or Southwestern. They’re two very good football teams. They were better than us. We just have to move on to the next game and play the best we can.”
While the next game is certainly more winnable against a Colonels’ squad that has only one win on the year, it cannot be overlooked. Up to this point, Whitley County has played a difficult schedule. The Colonels’ only win came against Harlan County in early September.
Larkey said Whitley County has the athletes and size to compete with teams on their schedule. Most notably, quarterback Caden Petrey and wide receiver Sam Harp have been incredible for the Colonels this year. Petrey has thrown for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns so far this season, while Harp has hauled in 18 catches for 475 yards and six touchdowns.
“They have a very good quarterback. He has played really good for them this year. He throws the ball well and can run it too,” said Larkey. “They have a big wide receiver, the Harp kid, who has done a good job for them. He is a hard kid to defend.”
With three games left on the schedule, the Jaguars are focused on finishing the regular season strong and improving each week before the playoffs begin. Larkey said his team will have to continue to focus on the things they do well and keep getting better.
The Jaguars have been both solid through the air and on the ground this season. Quarterback Tucker Warren has thrown for 1,135 yards and 11 touchdowns, and has added 338 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Jayce Hacker has rushed for 346 yards and Christian Larkey has added 220 yards rushing.
“We still have a young team and our kids have worked really hard this year. We’ve played some good teams and we’re getting better,” said Larkey. “We have to focus on us and the things we do well. Whitley County has a good football team and we have to take care of the ball and play well to win this week.”
The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Whitley County this Friday.
