LONDON — North Laurel is looking to finish regular season play on a high note when they host Wayne County Friday at The Jungle.
The Jaguars (7-2) are coming off an impressive 28-14 win over Henry County.
“I thought our defense played very well Saturday,” North Laurel coach Chris Larkey said. “We had a few mistakes but overall we played hard and was physical. We stopped them a couple of times on the goal line and gave our offense a chance to score.
“We have had better practices the last few weeks and I think our defense has stood out,” he added. “We gave up two touchdowns late in game with our JV so our varsity has really given up one touchdown in two games. The credit goes to the coaches that repeat and repeat the stuff till the kids learn it.”
Larkey knows his team has its hands full Friday against Wayne County but also admitted a win over the Cardinals would be great for his seniors.
“It will be a great win Friday for the seniors,” he said. “The past few times we have played Wayne, they have had a Division I running back that made a lot of teams look silly. Hopefully our kids will be more focused this week since it’s possible that is the last home game
“Wayne County’s defense will rush more than we can block, so we have to get rid of the ball quickly, they still run their basic offense and run the ball very well,” Larkey added. “It’s going to be a hard fought game, I know the Wayne County coaches and they work hard to win also.”
With his team already in the playoffs, Larkey said he is pleased with his team’s effort this season.
“I’m very happy where we are right now,” he said. “We are 7-2 and a lot of schools wish they were 7-2. Of course, we’d love to be 9-0 or 8-1, but our kids fought hard every game and for that I’m proud of them. We are in the playoffs and some schools aren’t.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.