LONDON — A playoff berth is on the line when South Laurel hosts Whitley County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Cardinal coach Jep Irwin will be going up against his former team when the Colonels pay a visit to Gilliam Field while Zeke Eier will attempt to lead Whitley County to its first district win of the season.
South Laurel (1-8 overall, 0-3 against district opponents) is coming off a loss to Southwestern while the Colonels dropped a heartbreaker to North Laurel.
“Southwestern is an excellent team and we were outmatched,” Irwin said. “Having said that, I do not feel we competed as hard as we should have or executed as well as we could have. Losing to a superior team is one thing, not playing with effort and pride is another. It had started somewhere. It's been a hard season but we can play hard and be tough. We have work to do in that regard.”
Eier said he liked the way his team never quit against the Jaguars, a trait the Colonels have shown throughout the season.
“Our kids played extremely hard against North,” he said. “We were just a couple of key plays away from winning the game. It was senior night and I felt bad for those guys. We just need to keep learning and growing and finding a way to make the key plays to finish ball games.
“Our kids play hard and that is going to be the backbone of what we build here,” he added. “We talk about the things we can control and that is your attitude and effort. Our effort has been there and I love our kids for laying it on the line every Friday night.”
Irwin said he’s proud of the players that have stuck with the program throughout the season despite the struggles South Laurel has been faced with.
“They are a group of special young men, especially the seniors who have stayed,” he said. “Roughly 50 people have joined and quit at one time or another since January. They weren't committed.
“These 30 or so we have left are committed and that says a lot in today's culture and with the lack of wins we are getting right now,” Irwin added. “We have some excellent young players who have hung in there and are getting better. We need more time and more bodies to compete at a higher level.”
Both coaches admitted having a “great week of practice” is huge entering Friday’s game.
“We have to have a great week of practice and focus on doing our job with great effort, toughness, and discipline for 48 minutes,” Irwin said. “That is always our goal and what we strive for daily. If we do that we will be competitive.”
“We need to have a great week of preparation this week,” Eier said. “We need to set ourselves up to be able to execute of Friday. One of our goals is to make the playoffs and we have to win Friday to make that happen.
“South Laurel is getting better every week,” he added. “We need to do us on ourselves and execute every single play. We need to do the little things right with communicating, blocking, tackling, and taking care of the football.”
With both teams having struggles throughout the season both coaches acknowledged getting a win Friday would be huge for their respective programs.
“We knew it would be tough this season, even if we stayed healthy which we have not,” Irwin said “We have lost four starters to season-ending injuries, which on our roster is considerable.
“I think during the season, we are all just focused on the next game,” he added. “It is difficult for teens to look too far ahead, they want the payoff for their work during the week. That is a natural approach.”
“I feel like we keep getting better,” Eier said. “Our record isn't where we would want it to be but I'm proud of how resilient our team has been. They keep working and playing hard and improving.
“We would love to win out and make the playoffs with some momentum,” he added. “We talk about finishing and we have a great opportunity to finish this season strong.”
