Photos by Caryn Smith
South Laurel's Ashton Garland and Ayden Smith have accomplished a lot on the diamond the past two weeks. They helped guide the South Laurel Senior League All Stars to a state championship just last week while accomplishing the same feat with the Madison County 14U Bombers by leading them to a state title in this past weekend's Bluegrass State Games. Fourteen teams participated in the tournament with the Bombers prevailing by picking up three wins this past Sunday.
