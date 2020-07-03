featured
Putt-ing work in: Tri-County golfers improve their game during Brad Harris' Golf Camp
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Betty Jo Medley, 86, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Christian Care Communities. The sister of Allie Loretta Brown. Funeral 3 p.m. Saturday. Burial at Elza Cemetery. Visitation 2 p.m. Saturday.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Lexington man charged with murder of man found dead in Levi Jackson park
- KSP charges Laurel Co. man with child sexual exploitation offenses
- Merchants of Vendors Mall to take civil action
- storm leaves damage across Laurel County
- Former constable ordered to pay damages in wrongful death lawsuit
- Storm unseats Robinson for Senate; McGrath to face McConnell in November
- Woman sues Laurel County Corrections for medical neglect
- Laurel COVID-19 cases reach 126
- Family questions use of force during Madison County arrest
- New COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-County on Wednesday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.