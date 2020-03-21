Quickley receives SEC Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Immanuel Quickley was all smiles and his teammates were loving his demeanor a few hours after he was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.
As he was speaking to reporters last week, freshman Keion Brooks Jr. praised Quickley and took a bow, while Tyrese Maxey raved about playing alongside Quickley this season.
“God is good,” Quickley said. “Credit to my teammates, coaches for pushing me throughout the whole season. I’m just really happy and obviously a pretty cool accomplishment. You try not to take it lightly, but you’ve got to just get back to work.”
Teammate Nick Richards informed Quickley had won the award last Tuesday morning while he was “trying to take a test.”
“It was pretty cool and he was super happy for me,” Quickley said. “He was basically screaming.”
Before the season, Quickley’s goal was to simply make the first team and admitted “not a lot of people thought” being the league’s top player was within reach for the sophomore guard.
“That’s what makes it really cool, kinda make s it quote, unquote underdog,” he said. “To come out here and do something special is really cool. … A lot of people didn’t expect me to have this type of year, but if you ask people around me and myself, I expected to have thus type of year.”
Maxey wasn’t surprised Quickley won the league’s top honor and saw it coming last summer.
“I wasn’t surprised at all,” he said. “He put in the work and he’s been putting in the work since I got here. Me and him were in the gym early in the summer at 6 a.m. I saw it then that he was dedicated and he was ready. He went out there and performed on the court.”
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.