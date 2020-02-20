1. South Laurel (20-5 overall, 7-0 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Lady Cardinals are 10-1 during their last 11 games and could have another piece of the puzzle added to their arsenal by the time my rankings run in both the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune today.
South Laurel beat Hazard on the road, 71-56, while handing Clay County a 71-32 defeat on the road. Seniors Ally Collett and Amerah Steele both found out they were finalists for Miss Basketball last week while Collett also scored her 2,500th career points while recording her 950th assist.
2. North Laurel (23-4, 10-0)
After hitting a couple of bumps in the road the past two weeks, the Lady Jaguars are back to their normal selves.
North Laurel’s average margin of victory during their past two games has been 34 points.
Sophomore Emily Sizemore scored her 1,000th point during the Lady Jaguars’ 85-48 win over Knox Central on Tuesday while seventh-grader Halle Collins recorded a double-double by scoring 22 points and finishing with well-over 10 rebounds.
3. Bell County (21-4, 12-1)
Since losing to Knox Central a few weeks back, the Lady Bobcats have grabbed three consecutive wins in a row.
I’m interested to see how they’ll fare in their season finale today at home against Whitley County.
4. Jackson County (21-8, 12-5)
The Lady Generals are positioning themselves as one of the top teams going into postseason play.
They are 8-2 during their last 10 games and have picked up some good wins during the span.
5. Whitley County (14-15, 9-8)
Sean Pigman’s Lady Colonels are firing on all cylinders. They’re currently riding a season-best five-game win streak that includes victories over Corbin (63-41), Williamsburg (87-74), Wayne County (70-56), Barbourville (78-51) and McCreary Central (55-49).
6. Corbin (16-12, 14-6)
Issac Wilson’s Lady Redhounds are doing well after coming away with road wins over Clay County (59-38) and Pineville (57-54) this past week. The Lady Redhounds’ 14 wins against regional opponents rank first in the region.
7. Harlan County (14-10, 6-4)
The Lady Black Bears have quietly put together a solid season and look to make some noise once postseason play begins.
Harlan County is 6-2 during its last eight games and looks to end regular season play with a win at home against Knox Central.
8. Clay County (14–12, 8-6)
It’s just been one of those years for the Lady Tigers. Senior Kaylee Mathis scored her 3,000th career point this past week but Clay County posted a 1-3 mark with losses to Jackson County (58-57 in overtime), Corbin (59-48) and South Laurel (71-32).
9. Knox Central (10-14, 7-9)
The Lady Panthers took one on the chin on Tuesday by dropping an 85-48 decision to North Laurel. The loss turned out to be Knox Central’s fourth during its past six games.
10. Williamsburg (16-10, 12-5)
The Lady Jackets have struggled lately, posting a 2-4 mark during their last four games. The 50th District Tournament's tiebreaker wasn’t kind either.
After losing a coin flip to Whitley County due to a three-way tie with Corbin and the Lady Colonels, Williamsburg is now the four seed and will play top-seeded and top-ranked South Laurel. Ouch!
Senior Lillie Hall scored her 2,000th career point during Tuesday’s blowout win over Lynn Camp.
