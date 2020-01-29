One local teenager is making his dreams come true one race at a time.
After attending his first dirt bike race at just 3 years old, Sean Haymaker knew that, as a natural born competitor, motocross racing was for him.
“I started racing when I was about 4 years old,” Haymaker said. “When I was 3, I went to a race just to watch because I’d just got a dirt bike. I saw some little guys racing about my age and after that, I was pretty much hooked.”
Haymaker said he played other typical sports, like basketball and football, for a while but always kept coming back to the dirt bike.
“In sixth grade, I quit playing football and basketball and all that and started riding dirt bikes full time,” he said.
Eventually, Haymaker started homeschool in order to travel the country and participate in month-long trainings and weekend races where he said he’s created bonds with people from all over the country and of all ages with the same love of racing.
“Sometimes we’ll go down and stay at these training facilities like in South Carolina or Florida and I’ll stay there for a couple months and it’s riding all the time, all day,” he said. “With the homeschooling, I’m able to stay at those training facilities for a couple months and they have times for you to go and do school and devote time out of your day to ride and do schoolwork.”
A typical week for Haymaker, though, is riding his dirt bike at least two days and training at the gym, as fitness also play a big part in motocross racing.
Haymaker has been competitively motocross racing for over a decade now and is considered one of the top up and coming young racers in the southeast with some of his biggest accomplishments to date being qualifying for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship three times at the Loretta Lynn Ranch.
Now, at the age of 18, Haymaker has even bigger dreams.
“I just want to get better and better until hopefully next year I can go pro,” he said. “So, that’s the ultimate goal. I’d ride as a privateer is what you’d call it and then my dream would be to get a factory ride and have big sponsors with major companies like Red Bull and all that.”
But for now, Haymaker is preparing for the Supercross Futures coming up in April in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which is a national race that will be held at Gilette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots.
Haymaker has a message for anyone who has dreams as big as his.
“If you work for it, if you’re passionate about and you keep riding—go for it,” he said. “I think anyone can do it, it’s just all about what kind of passion you have personally.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.