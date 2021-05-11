LANCASTER -- In the end, it was all for naught.
South Laurel fought back from an 8-2 deficit but fell in extra innings on Tuesday, dropping a 10-9 decision to Garrard County.
The Lady Cardinals (12-9) scored three runs in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh inning to tie the game at nine apiece but failed to score in the top of the eighth.
The Lady Lions managed to push a run across home plate in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading to South Laurel's fourth straight loss.
"We dug a pretty deep hole early but were able to slowly come back to tie it up to go into extra innings," South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. "I am proud of the team for not giving up after an 8-1 deficit.
"In order for us to contend for the region title, we will need to put together whole games with all aspects of the game," she added. "We have games where we hit well and games where our defense looks good but we have to put it all together here in the next few weeks to play our best softball."
Chloe Taylor, Madison Worley and Karly Gray each pitched in the loss with Taylor tossing two and two/thirds of an inning while allowing 12 hits and two earned runs. Worley pitched two and one/third of an inning, allowing three hits and no earned runs while Gray pitched the final two and two/thirds of an inning, allowing three hits and one earned run. Seven of the Lady Lions' runs with unearned.
Worley turned in an impressive effort at the please, finishing with three hits, three RBI and one run scored. Gray turned in a two hit, two runs scored and two RBI effort while Taylor finished with two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Makayla Blair had two hits a and an RBI while Kylie Clem, Bailey Frazier, Addison Baker and Aubree Laster each finished with a hit.
