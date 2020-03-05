CORBIN — Shooting in The Arena at Corbin, legend has it, isn’t supposed to be easy.
You couldn’t tell that from watching the Bell County Lady Cats early in their first-round win over Whitley County on Tuesday in the 13th Region Tournament. Bell hit four 3s in the opening period, two by Ashtyn Myers and one each by Sarah Kidwell and Abby Cornett, to build a 20-7 lead on the way to a 68-46 win over the Lady Colonels.
“That was big for us. When you hit some shots early it builds confidence,” Bell County coach David Teague said. “That really got us off to a good start.”
Whitley, on the other hand, struggled to hit any shots, even those extremely close to the basket. The Lady Colonels shot a frigid 13 percent (three of 23) in the first half, including one of 13 on 3-pointers, as Bell took a 29-11 lead into the break.
“We couldn’t put the ball in the basket, and I thought we got some good looks,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said.
Bell’s Mataya Ausmus and Whitley’s Mikayla Wilder hit two free throws each early in the second quarter, but neither team scored again until Myers connected on another 3 with 2:06 left. Baskets by Taliyah McQueen and Harris pushed the Bell lead to 18 as Whitley was limited to only four points in the period.
Whitley tried to force the issue on defense in the second half, but two layups by McQueen, one by Harris and a 3 from Myers extended the margin to 38-12. Whitley got as close as 11 with a late run in the third quarter, sparked by a couple of 3-pointers from Jaycie Monhollen, but Bell took a 50-34 lead into the final period.
Bell will play defending champ North Laurel on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals. Clay County will play South Laurel in the opening semifinal at 6. The championship is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.
13th Region Girls Tournament
at the Corbin Arena
Bell County 68, Whitley County 46
Whitley County 7 4 23 12 46
Bell County 20 9 21 18 68
Bell County (68) — Myers 12, Harris 16, Abigail Cornett 3, Kidwell 7, McQueen 23, Ausmus 7.
Whitley County (46) — Wilder 8, Housley 8, Shope 4, Anderson 1, Anderson 5, Monhollen 18, Natalie Moses 2.
