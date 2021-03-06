1. North Laurel (19-0, 7-0)
The Jaguars continue to roll and tied Williamsburg’s 19-0 start in 2014-15.
North Laurel continues to dominate opponents, recording road wins over Madison Central (90-69), Pulaski County (99-86) and McCreary Central (80-39) this past week.
Sophomore sensation Reed Sheppard scored 43 points against the Indians while adding 24 points, 16 assists, four rebounds and six steals against the Maroons. Sophomore Ryan Davidson averaged a double-double this past week while scoring 26 points and pulling down 15 boards against Pulaski County.
But that’s not all. Sophomore Brody Brock hit 5 3-pointers and scored 33 points against Pulaski County while Adam Sizemore added 14 points. This team can score.
They’re gonna be challenged at the end of the week with a game at Lexington Catholic onFriday against Ashland Blazer before going up against Lexington Catholic on Saturday.
2. Harlan County (16-4, 5-3)
The Black Bears hit a bump in the road a few weeks back, falling to three consecutive region teams but since then they’ve won four straight games.
Freshman Trent Noah continues to lead the team with a 20.4 scoring average and a 9.9 rebounding average while Travis Cole is averaging 15.8 points per game. Cole scored his 1,000th career point last week.
3. South Laurel (14-5, 10-3)
Jeff Davis’ Cardinals continue to surprise. They suffered a 24-point setback to top-ranked Lexington Catholic but only trailed by two at halftime. They responded with wins over McCreary Central, Hazard and Whitley County. The Cardinals finished 50th District regular season play with a perfect 6-0 mark. They’ve got a key region matchup at home Saturday against Knox Central.
4. Corbin (10-6, 9-4)
Other than North Laurel, the Redhounds are the hottest team in the region. They’ve won seven in a row, and are now considered a serious threat to win the region title.
We’ve always said, don’t count out a Tony Pietrowski-coached team, and the statement is even more true this season.
Corbin has picked up wins over Knox Central (twice), Clay County, Madison Southern and Lynn Camp during the seven-game stretch.
5. Knox Central (12-4, 6-2)
Since their loss to Corbin on Feb. 10, the Panthers had won six straight games, but that’s before they lost again to Corbin on Tuesday. Senior Jevonte Turner continues to dominate, scoring 48 points against the Redhounds on Tuesday while leading the team in points scored (25.2) and rebounds per game (8.7). Isaac Mills is averaging 15.3 points per game along with 7.9 rebounds per game. Gavin Chadwell has also impressed, averaging 8.3 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game.
6. Harlan (11-5, 9-2)
The Green Dragons were able to snap a season-long three-game losing skid after upending Pineville but saw their All A Classic State Tournament title hopes come to an end with a 61-48 loss to Lexington Christian but they responded with a nice 83-73 win over Clay County on Tuesday.
Jordan Akal leads the team with a 26.2 scoring average
7. Clay County (11-6, 7-5)
It’s been one roller coaster of a season for the Tigers. They suffered a two-point setback to Bell County but then followed with an impressive win over Boyle County before losing to Harlan in Tuesday, 83-73.
Clay County has had consistent play from senior Connor Robinson, who continues to put up fantastic numbers. He leads the team with a 26.1 scoring average and a 7.6 rebounding average while Connor Farmer is averaging 15.3 points per game.
8. Bell County (12-9, 7-6)
The Bobcats are plying good basketball currently. They’re winners of seven of their last eight games which included a two-point win over Clay County.
Cameron Burnett continues to impress, leading the team in both points scored (16.7) and rebounds (7.5) per game. Teammate Dawson Woolum continues to play well, averaging 15.4 points per game.
9. Barbourville (8-10, 5-7)
Injuries and sickness have played a big role in the Tigers’ five-game losing skid. Barbourville is now 2-7 during its past nine games after beating Burgin on Tuesday. Matthew Gray continues to shine, averaging 21.8 points per game.
10. Lynn Camp (9-9, 6-6)
The Wildcats looked like they had turned the corner after beating both Williamsburg and Red Bird back-to-back but have now dropped two consecutive games while going 3-6 during their past nine games.
Micah Engle continue to impress. He scored 49 points against Wayne County, and leads the team with a 23.8 scoring average. Gavin Allen recorded his first triple-double this past week and leads Lynn Camp with a 9.2 rebounding average.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.