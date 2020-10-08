Not a lot has changed in the rankings because the teams I thought would win, did win, while some other teams didn’t play due to games having to be canceled because of COVID-19.
This week looks to be different with most of our regional teams slated to play.
The biggest game of the week will be between the two top teams in the Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings as Corbin will host Knox Central.
With that said, let’s take a look at this week’s rankings.
1. Corbin (2-1 overall, 0-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Redhounds were off last week, and are winners of two straight after beating both Dixie Heights and Leslie County.
Corbin has a big matchup at home Friday against Knox Central. Both teams have been playing well, and it’s gonna be interesting to see who comes out on top on Friday.
2. Knox Central (2-1, 1-0)
The Panthers are 2-1, and could easily be unbeaten at 3-0 if they didn’t suffer a heartbreaking 22-20 loss to Southwestern two weeks ago.
Knox Central will attempt to regroup and get back in the win column Friday on the road against district foe Corbin.
3. Bell County (2-2, 1-0)
I’m just not too sure how strong the Bobcats are. They suffered a 13-7 setback to district fie Rockcastle County last week which left many folks surprised when they found out the score.
Bell County doesn’t play the toughest schedule during the remaining five weeks with Harlan County being an exception on Oct. 30.
4. North Laurel (2-2, 1-0)
The Jaguars are a year or two away from making a run at their respective district’s championship.
North Laurel held its own during last week’s 28–12 loss to Southwestern. The Jaguars trailed with less than 10 minutes remaining before seeing the Warriors pick up the 16-point victory.
North Laurel will attempt to get back on track Friday on the road against Pulaski County.
5. Harlan County (1-3, 1-1)
The Black Bears suffered a 24-7 setback to Letcher Central last week and will attempt to get a win against Hazard at home on Friday.
Harlan County has been inconsistent so far, and if you take away the 56 points it scored two weeks ago against Clay County, the Black Bears have only totaled 20 points during their other three games.
6. Whitley County (0-3, 0-1)
The Colonels are another team that had off last week due to COVID-19 deadlines but they’re a team to keep an eye on because before taking the week off, you can tell they had improved a lot.
Joe Irwin continues to rally the troops at Whitley County with hopes of his Colonels pulling off a big win at home on Friday against Southwestern. A win over the Warriors would really shake things up in the district.
7. Middlesboro (2-1, 2-0)
The Yellow Jackets earned a lot of respect from me by staying with Breathitt County throughout last week’s matchup before falling, 35-20.
Larry French continues to turn this team around, and don’t be surprised to see Middlesboro make some noise once postseason play begins.
8. Williamsburg (0-2, 0-0)
Jerry Herron’s Yellow Jackets have played the two best teams in Class 2A, so now I’m interested to see just what they will do against Harlan this week. Williamsburg is young and talented, so I expect a win out of the Yellow Jackets which would set up a good matchup against Pineville the following week.
No. 9 South Laurel (0-4, 0-1)
I keep holding out hope the Cardinals will turn things around but they are struggling on defense.
South Laurel is averaging 29 points per game but allowing 50 points per game on defense.
You’re not going to win many games surrendering that many points.
10. (Tie) Clay County (2-2, 1-1)
The Tigers took one on the chin against Johnson Central pst week, 49-6. But hey, who doesn’t take on on the chin when they play the Golden Eagles? Michael Sizemore has done a great job with Clay County, and I look for the Tigers to continue to get better as the season progresses.
10. (tie) Pineville (2-1, 1-1)
This is the Mountain Lions’ best team they’ve had in a long while. They picked up an impressive 50-20 win over Lynn Camp last Friday but is now on a bye week. Pineville’s true test will come next Friday against Williamsburg.
