1. North Laurel (15-3, 6-0)
The Lady Jaguars are winners of seven of their last eight games, and showed everyone on Tuesday, they remain the team to beat in the region after picking up a road win over Whitley County on Tuesday.
The duo of Hailee Valentine (17.9 scoring average) and Emily Sizemore (14.2) continue to lead the way for North Laurel while freshman Chloe McKnight is averaging 9.3, and 6.8, points and rebounds per game. Eighth graders Brooke Nichelson (8.2), and Bella Sizemore (6.7) and Saige McClure (2.7) are also turning in impressive seasons as well.
2. Bell County (16-2, 12-2)
The Lady Bobcats continue to roll. They’ve now won six in a row after beating South Laurel on Tuesday, 53-32.
Four players lead the way for the Lady Bobcats: Nadine Johnson 14.2, Ashtyn Meyers 12.8, Talyah McQueen 11.5, 12.6, and Mataya Ausmus 10.8.
3. South Laurel (12-8, 7-3)
Just when it looked as if South Laurel turned the corner, the Lady Cardinals suffered a 53-32 loss to Bell County on Tuesday.
Rachel Presley leads South Laurel with 16.6, and 7.0 scoring and rebounding averages while senior Bree Howard is averaging 11.1 points per game.
Reagan Jones leads the team with 34 3-pointers and is averaging 9.2 points per game while Emily Cox is averaging 7.6 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game.
4. Knox Central (8-3, 7-1)
Keep an eye on the Lady Panthers. They have enough talent to make a run at the region title.
Knox Central picked up a big 60-55 victory over Pineville in Tuesday.
5. Corbin (10-7, 5-6)
The Lady Redhounds hope to continue to build some momentum heading into postseason play. Coach Isaac Wilson’s squad has been inconsistent for the past few weeks.
Shelby Stewart leads Corbin with a 16.9 scoring average while Kallie Housley has a 16.8 scoring average.
6. Pineville (10-2, 10-1)
The Lady Mountain Lions suffered their first region loss after falling to Knox Central on Tuesday.
Pineville will try to regroup and make a run in the upcoming All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament.
7. Whitley County (12-6, 9-4)
The Lady Colonels picked up a big win Monday over Jackson County but fell to North Laurel at home on Tuesday. This is a team that’s going to be a tough out once postseason play begins. They have players averaging double digits in scoring: Gracie Jo Wilder (13.1), Jayce Monhollen (12.1), Darcie Anderson (11.3), Reis Anderson 10.5 and Marisa Douglas (10.4).
8. Jackson County (9-5, 9-5)
The Lady Generals had a chance to gauge themselves during their past two games but lost to both North Laurel and Whitley County.
9. Harlan County (7-8, 4-5)
The Lady Black Bears are winners of four out of their last six games after rolling past Lynn Camp on Monday. Ella Karst leads Harlan County with a 15.2 scoring average while Jacie Lewis is averaging, 10.5 points per game.
10. Clay County (5-7, 2-6)
It’s been an up and down season for the Lady Tigers, who got a big win over Owsley County on Tuesday. Taylor Asher leads Clay County with a 14.8 scoring average while Madison Curry is averaging 10.4 points per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.