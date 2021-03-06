1. North Laurel (17-4 overall and 7-0 against 13th Region opponents)
The Lady Jaguars needed a win over Bell County in a big way to secure the top spot this week, and they were able to get it in Log Mountain.
North Laurel is looking to continue to build momentum heading into postseason play and a win over the Lady Bobcats is a good start.
Junior Hailee Valentine (17.9 points per game) and Emily Sizemore (14.7) continue to play well while underclassmen Chloe McKnight (9.6), Brooke Nichelson (8.1), Bella Sizemore (7.2) and Saige McClure (2.5) also contribute.
2. South Laurel (14-9, 8-3)
The Lady Cardinals move back to the No. 3 spot after picking up a good road win against Jackson County.
The Lady Cardinals have now picked up two quality wins in a row, and look to be confusing to improve. The return of Clara Collins to the lineup has been huge for South Laurel.
Rachel Presley (15.5), Bree Howard (10.4), Reagan Jones (8.8), Emily Cox (7.2), and Kylie Clem (6.1) have continued to play well for South Laurel.
3. Bell County (17-4, 13-3)
The Lady Bobcats weren't able to knock off North Laurel, and they drop one spot.
Coach David Teague has done a fantastic job with Bell County this season, and a win over the Lady Jaguars would have put them at the top spot.
Four players average double figures for Bell County: Nadine Johnson (13.1), Ashtyn Meyers (12.6), Mataya Ausmus (11.2), and Talyah McQueen (11.2, 12.6), who is the lone player in the region averaging a double-double.
4. Knox Central (10-4, 8-2)
The Lady Panthers pickems JP a big win against Whitley County, moving them to the No. 4 spot.
Brianna Gallegher leads Knox Central with a 15.7 scoring average while Caylan Mills is tossing in 15.5 points per game and Presley Partin has a 12.3 scoring average.
5. Whitley County (14-8, 10-5)
The Lady Colonels weren't able to beat Knox Central on Tuesday and fell one spot.
I really like the makeup of Whitley County. The Lady Colonels have lots of offensive talent, and they seem to be even better when Gracie Jo Wilder (13.7) is playing. She'd been hampered with an injury for a couple of games but is back in fine form now.
Four more players are also averaging in double figures for Whitley County when it comes to scoring: Jaycie Monhollen (11.4), Marissa Douglas (11.0), Darcie Anderson (10.9), and Reis Anderson (10.2).
6. Corbin (13-8, 8-6)
The Lady Redhounds are winners of three straight for the first time since opening the season with four consecutive wins.
Kallie Housley leads Corbin with a 17.1 scoring average while Shelby Stewart (16.4) and Bailey Stewart (9.8) following.
7. Pineville (12-4, 12-2)
The Lady Mountain Lions have dropped five spots after losing three out of their last five games. They were able to beat Red Bird on Tuesday but dropped an 82-72 decision to Whitley County just a day before.
The double duo of Whitney Caldwell (18.1) and Raegan King (15.1, 9.9) continue to lead the way for the Lady Colonels.
8. Jackson County (10-6, 10-6)
The Lady Generals have lost three out of their last four games. I've still got them ahead of Clay County because of their 2-0 record against the Lady Tigers.
9. Clay County (9-7, 6-6)
Don't look not but the Lady Tigers have reeled off five straight wins after defeating Barbourville on Tuesday.
Taylor Asher continues to lead Clay County with a 16.1 scoring average while Madison Curry is tossing in 9.8 points per game.
10. Harlan County (8-9, 5-6)
The Lady Black Bears are winners of two of their last three games after holding off Middlesboro on Monday. Ella Karst is averaging 15.5 points per game while Jacey Lewis is tossing in 10.7 points per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.