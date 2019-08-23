READY TO GET OVER THE HUMP: South Laurel looking to start the season with a win

LONDON — After consecutive years of five-win seasons and first-round losses, the South Laurel Cardinals are ready to get over the hump in Donnie Burdine’s fifth season as head coach.
The first team standing in their way of making the 2019 season their best one under Burdine is the Boyd County Lions. The Lions have struggled in recent years with coaching changes and a lack of wins. Just last season, Boyd County won their first two games of the season before losing their last eight.
The Cardinals have been the opposite in recent years, with their past two seasons being their most competitive in over a decade. With a talented roster coming back and expectations high for South Laurel, Burdine said his team is approaching the first game of the year as if it is the only game of the year.
“We like to approach the game as the only game on our schedule,” Burdine said. “It’s the biggest game of the year. We want to play as good as we have practiced and as good as we are capable of.”
Despite their recent lack of success, the Lions will have a solid roster when they take the field this week. Junior Carter Stephens returns as the second leading rusher from a year ago, with around 500 yards rushing as a sophomore. Burdine said Boyd County has both size and speed on both sides of the ball.
“They are big and athletic,” said Burdine. “They have speed in multiple spots and will present a challenge for us.”
The Cardinals will be led by returning starting quarterback Logan Gentry who had a breakthrough year for South Laurel in 2018.
Gentry is a dual-threat quarterback that can cause frustrations for the defense, with his abilities to get the ball downfield with his arm and keep the chains moving with his legs.
Last year, Gentry finished the season with 997 yards passing and nine touchdowns, while rushing for 638 yards and 15 scores. He will also have receiver Daterion Brigance, along with skill players Kobe Fields and Jordan Ramey.
Defensively, the Cardinals are anchored by linebacker Jacob Turner, who showed he was one of the best players in the area last year as a sophomore. Turner will set the edge for South Laurel and will pose a threat to the Boyd County run game.
Despite several key players returning from last season, Burdine said that it will take a complete game and a complete team effort to come away with the win this Friday.
“It will take a great effort and concentration,” said Burdine. “I want to see our guys focus on and execute the game plan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.