READY TO ROAR: Jaguars will travel to face Dunbar to open 2019 campaign

LONDON — For the first time in five years, Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars will be opening their season against someone other than crosstown rival South Laurel.
The new realignment shifted both teams into a new district, meaning the annual “Crosstown Showdown” will now take place later this fall.
With that said, North Laurel will hit the road in Week One with a matchup against Dunbar.
The Bulldogs are coming off a three-win season while searching for their first season-opener win since recording a 28-7 victory over Tates Creek back on Aug. 23, 2014.
Larkey’s Jaguars missed the playoffs last season while garnering only four wins, but he likes what he sees out of his team heading into Friday’s game.
“I’m happy with where we are at,” he said. “Our line did well and backs played well in our last scrimmage against Clay County. We ran for 170 yards and maybe three touchdowns, so that’s a positive.
“Going into Friday's game, I believe we will be ready,” Larkey added. “We are going to have to be ready for their speed and athleticism. They’re going to rush us in every gap. I think we will be fine with that. We can’t be confused where everyone needs to be going.”
Dunbar returns leading rusher Mitchell Joseph, who ran for 446 rushing yards and four touchdowns along with Dre Thruston, who tallied 224 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s going to be tough on us defensively,” Larkey said. “They have more speed than us, so we are going to have to find a way to slow them down.”
One key for the Jaguars is controlling the clock on offense. With most of their skill players returning from last season, the potential is there for that to happen.
“If we can control the clock, I believe we will be fine,” Larkey said. “We have to eliminate the delay of games, though. We’ve had a lot of those during our scrimmages, but that’s my fault. We are just going to adjust to the new rule.
“If we stick to our gameplan and don’t have to keep them off the field good shape never know what going to happen,” he added. “We just need to show up. Hopefully, our kids will play hard, play smart and show Lexington what mountain football is all about.”
Kick-off for Friday’s game is slated for 7:30 p.m.
