There were plenty of bumps to begin the 2018 season during David Broyles’ first year as head coach of the North Laurel Jaguar Soccer team.
But the Jaguars managed to withstand a 1-9-1 start, and turn things around by posting a 6-3 mark during their last nine games of the season, which included a 4-3 win over Whitley County in the 49th District Tournament.
Broyles and his Jaguars are hoping the turnaround will continue this fall with eight starters returning.
“Last year went fairly well, considering the fact that we got started late, and it was an adjustment period for the players as well as myself,” Broyles said. “We lost a few games that I felt we should have won, but overall, it was a good season.
“Coming in this year, we’ve had a really good offseason program that has allowed the players to bond together more with each other as well as the coaching staff. We had team goals as well as individual goals set by players and coaches, and will definitely show with improved fitness and skill this season.”
Broyles said a positive coming into the season has been his players’ accountability.
“As always, part of coaching a team is teaching accountability to yourself and each other,” he said. “This team has been working on staying positive, and reaching those short term goals that enable you to look ahead to key games and district play. It’s the small, daily growth and achievements that lead to the bigger rewards.”
For North Laurel to continue to build on last season’s late success, the Jaguars will have to find replacements for Will Bryant and Alejandro Coria.
Bryant led the Jaguars with 14 goals last season while Alejandro Coria finished with 11 goals and nine assists.
North Laurel returns players such as sophomores Antonio Coria (nine goals, 11 assists), and Brayden Cassidy (four goals, two assists) along with seniors Kievan Hutson (two goals, seven assists), and Zachary Broyles (one goal), who played in only 10 games last season due to an injury.
Sophomore keeper Henry Chappell also returns. He played in 20 games last season, and finished with 71 saves.
“We lost three key players from last year’s team, but also return eight starters as well as several others that saw key minutes in games,” Broyles said. “As a group, this team has really challenged each other to be better players individually for the betterment of the team. We don’t really have what I would call a stand out player, but what we do have is a group of solid, skilled players that will work well together as team and has the potential to challenge for the district title.
“I am anxious to get our scrimmage games under our belt, as I believe the players that need to step up will,” he added. “Corbin and South Laurel are probably the favorites to complete for our district, but this team has set the goal of winning the district, and if we play to our potential I feel we can accomplish that.”
